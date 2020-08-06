When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, this dad sprung into action

“When I first saw him, the only thing I was thinking of was just getting my daughter, just getting her out of the way, ” he stated. “What his intentions were, I’m not 100% sure, but I wasn’t going to find out.”

The kid was with her sibling and a sitter by a canal behind their house in late July, Grande informed CNN, fishing and capturing crabs. When their daddy found the nearly 12- foot alligator heading toward them, he stated he went out, chosen his child up, and got the sitter and his child within their house’s fence.

He states he then tossed his child over the fence to security as the alligator neared his feet.

“He was by far the biggest one we’ve ever seen, and in fact, they have never done that before. Usually they keep their distance, just pass by,” the League City, Texas, homeowner stated. “You don’t even know they’re there, but this guy’s intentions were definitely a little different.”