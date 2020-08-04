When a man heard that farmers were destroying unsold produce, he arranged for trucks to deliver 3 million pounds of it to food banks

His non-profit has actually considering that moved 3 million pounds of produce from farms in eastern Washington to the western part of the state for circulation to hundreds of food banks and meal programs.

“I know these people that I grew up with on one hand, and on the other hand I know there is a need here; I’m just going to connect the two dots,” Ahearn, 45, who now resides in Bothell, Washington, and likewise runs a nursing service informed CNN.

He begun by calling regional food banks who stated they would be pleased to take some of the produce that would otherwise go to waste. But when he called the farmers, they desired to offer him potatoes and onions by the semi-truck complete. That was way more than Ahearn’s vehicle might deal with.

He likewise had another issue; food banks required the potatoes and onions to be cleaned up and bagged prior to contribution.

“What I didn’t realize was the logistical nightmare because I thought I could just show up with potatoes harvested straight from the ground and give them right to the food bank… I couldn’t believe it.” So, Ahearn put out a call for assistance onFacebook That’s how he gotten in touch with his 2 co-founders, Nancy Balin and ZsofiaPasztor While Balin assisted arrange the convoy to drive throughout Washington to get the produce, Pasztor put together volunteers to tidy and bag the food, which was then …

