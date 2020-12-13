Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) recently received the rating of “Hold” after a consensus from analysts of fourteen brokerages covering this stock.

Among the fourteen analysts’ ratings, two have given out a rating of “sell”, five rated “hold”, six assigned the rating of “buy”, and one gave out a “strong buy” rating. The 52-week target price as set by these brokerages come to $52.80.

WPM stocks traded at $41.03 this Friday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $18.42 billion. It has a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.78 along with a beta of 0.55 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $57.89 to $18.66. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $43.81 and its 200SMA stands at $47.11. The debt-to-equity of this company is 0.12. The current and quick ratio is 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 9th of November. The earnings stood at $0.34 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.33. The company’s return on equity stood at 6.50% along with the net margin of 37.30%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $297 million but it made $307.27 million for the quarter. During the same time previous year, the firm’s EPS was $0.16. The FY2020 EPS might stand at 1.1 according to analysts.

NYSE: WPM has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Peel Hunt, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

The recent consensus rating of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $58.00. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NYSE: WPM shares recently.