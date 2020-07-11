WHCA president accuses McEnany of ‘denying reality’ during press briefings

“The job is to inform the public: to be an intermediary between the president and a press corps the public relies on for information … Denying reality and using the White House podium for purely political purposes is a violation of public trust,” he wrote in The Washington Post.

He added: “Briefings under the current press secretary rarely last 30 minutes — which is short by traditional standards — but routinely include opening and closing messages that more closely resemble the monologues of a partisan political talk show than a public official’s briefing.”

TIM GRAHAM: KAYLEIGH MCENANY MATCHES BOMBASTIC REPORTERS' THEATER WITH HER OWN MIC-DROP MOMENTS

Karl specifically pointed to derisive statements McEnany made about Seattle’s so-called autonomous zone, arguing she wrongly implied that President Trump liberated the town from its occupation.

“Seattle’s Democratic mayor ordered the removal of protesters, and its own police chief oversaw law enforcement action,” he wrote in the opinion piece. “The federal government was not involved. But like so much else, this opening monologue wasn’t about briefing the media; it was about making a political point.”

He was discussing a July 1 press briefing during which McEnany said that while Trump was not an elected official in Washington state, he “must lead by example and be prepared to act in the face of failed Democrat leadership, which is what we saw in Democrat Seattle and Democrat Wisconsin.”

Like her predecessors, McEnany has had some testy moments with reporters and received conservatives’ praise for confronting the media on hot button dilemmas.

WHO IS KAYLEIGH MCENANY? THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT INCOMING WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY

During her first briefing in May, McEnany pledged not to lie to the press corps. “I will never lie to you,” McEnany told reporters. “You have my word on that.” Her briefing marked the first time in over per year since the White House had last held a briefing — a place of longstanding contention among members of the press corps.

Former press secretaries such as for instance Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ari Fleischer heaped praise on McEnany after her first briefing. “Great debut,” former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted during the time.

But McEnany has received criticism from The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi, who previously described her performances and mic-drop moments as “political theater.”

Karl also argued that McEnany fell short of her responsibilities since the president’s representative. Specifically, that he accused her of implying in a July 6 briefing that reporters did not care about shootings in New York, along with evading questions about the president’s stance on NASCAR removing the Confederate flag from races.

The White House didn’t immediately answer Fox News’ request for comment.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor, whose conservative organization has been cited by McEnany, defended her Saturday.

“We have watched for the entire Trump presidency as the press has turned the briefings into a circus. That’s why the briefings went away, because journalists made a mockery of the interaction. Now we have a new press secretary who is showing up the most biased press America has ever seen and whiners like Karl can’t stand it,” Gainor told Fox News.

He added that “[m]aybe if the news headlines media made a decision to do their jobs in a professional manner, they wouldn’t need to be treated like spoiled children throwing a tantrum.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.