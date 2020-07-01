WhatsApp’s contact-adding QR codes and animated stickers officially announced

WhatsApp has announced a collection of new features which are coming to the Facebook-owned messaging service in the coming weeks. We’ve already learned about a few of them, like QR codes, that can be used to quickly add new contacts or animated stickers, thanks to the look of them in beta versions of WhatsApp. But now their existence is official, and we know they’ll be out of beta soon.

Being in a position to add contacts via QR code is amongst the more interesting features on the list since it means you can quickly add a new contact by quickly scanning the code rather than needing to enter their full telephone number. Group video calls may also be being tweaked to allow you to quickly maximize the video feed of anybody of a call’s maximum of eight participants, and there’s also going to be considered a new video icon put into group chats of up to eight people to enable you to quickly begin a group video call in the initial place.

Meanwhile, animated stickers certainly are a lot just like the service’s current stickers, only with simple animations added, and there’s also a fresh dark mode for the service’s desktop and web clients to complement the dark mode that launched in its mobile apps early in the day this year. Finally, if you’re using WhatsApp on a KaiOS smartphone like the Nokia 2720 Flip, you’re now able to use WhatsApp’s stories-style Status feature.

WhatsApp says that dark mode for web and the Status feature for KaiOS are live now and that the video maximization feature will undoubtedly be coming out in this week’s update. QR codes, animated stickers, and the new group calling button will be arriving in the coming weeks.