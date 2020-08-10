WhatsApp working on multiple device support with chat sync

Facebook- owned WhatsApp seems working on brand-new multiple device support with integrated chat history. WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is checking the capability to utilize an account on multiple gadgets, consisting of a different iPad app. WhatsApp presently supports multiple gadgets through WhatsApp Web, which links back to a phone account.

WhatsApp Web needs a phone to be powered on and linked to the web, however this brand-new multiple device support will not require to continuously link back to a phone and will enable individuals to utilize WhatsApp on multiple gadgets at the same time.

This brand-new multiple gadgets include, which has actually been reported for months, will likewise likely support chat history sync, enabling WhatsApp users to sync their messages throughout gadgets. WABetaInfo likewise reports that WhatsApp will launch its long-rumored iPad app once the multiple gadgets support is all set to be launched.

WhatsApp now has 2 billion users and has actually been presenting functions to restrict the forwarding of viral messages in current months. WhatsApp likewise included a search function recently to assist users expose false information that can spread out on the messaging service.