WhatsApp seems set to soon enable you to use your WhatsApp account on as many as four devices simultaneously. A screenshot has been posted on Twitter to give a glimpse at the brand new feature that’s still under development and is yet to be released even for beta testing. Multi-device support on WhatsApp has been around the rumours for quite some time. A reference of enabling just one WhatsApp account on multiple devices was also recently spotted on a beta version.

As per the tweet posted on WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding the ability to let you use your WhatsApp account from four devices at the same time. The screenshot carried along with the tweet suggests that the app would use Wi-Fi connectivity to sync data across devices. However, WhatsApp may provide mobile data being an opt-in option for users who do not have a Wi-Fi connection but want to use their accounts on multiple devices.

Yes, oahu is the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at exactly the same time.

Under development, but it’s great! 📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

At present, WhatsApp does not allow users to get in touch on multiple devices simultaneously. The app also does not support two WhatsApp accounts on one device. However, some Android phones have dual app support to enable access from up to two accounts.

WABetaInfo has explicitly mentioned that the brand new feature is under development. This implies that it’s not an integral part of any of recent beta versions and maybe limited to an interior testing. Furthermore, WhatsApp will make certain changes before bringing the feature to a public release.

Multi-device support development – earlier signs

Previous reports have mentioned that WhatsApp is working on multi-device support to let users enable access to their accounts from multiple devices. In late April, a screenshot was posted by WABetaInfo suggesting the ability to use multi-device support by scanning the QR code generated for a particular profile.

WhatsApp might take some time to enable multi-device support for the users. Meanwhile, you can expect some new revelations surfacing on line to show how the new support would function upon its arrival.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that each Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.