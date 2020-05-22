WhatsApp tests new feature that lets you add contacts via QR codes

WhatsApp’s newest beta model lets you add contacts by scanning their QR codes, WABetaInfo reports. The feature, which is obtainable in beta on each iOS and Android, will be discovered within the app’s settings menu, the place there are alternatives to show your personal code, in addition to to scan different folks’s. A QR code may also be revoked if it will get shared with somebody who you don’t wish to have your quantity.

It’s a minor feature, however including contacts on WhatsApp could be a ache. At the second, the service depends on you including a new contact to your cellphone’s handle guide, which creates an annoying further step when you simply need to have the ability to message somebody in WhatsApp itself. QR codes are a way more handy method of including somebody if you’re with them in particular person, though it received’t make the method an excessive amount of simpler if you’re doing it on-line.

Although the feature is at present obtainable in beta, there’s no phrase on once we may see it come to the primary app. If you wish to be a part of the beta on Android, I used to be in a position to enroll using this link and confirm that the QR code choice will be present in settings, nevertheless the iOS beta is reportedly closed.