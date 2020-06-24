WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp is testing animated stickers in the beta versions of its app for Android and iPhone. The feature is reportedly available via WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iPhone. The instant messaging app has been reported to be working on animated stickers for some time now; however, details of full rollout continue to be not known. WhatsApp started supporting stickers in 2019, however it is yet to offer animated stickers beyond testing. The app includes its own default sticker packs, and also allows users to download third-party ones.

The new animated stickers support was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iPhone. Users should be on these beta versions to help you to test the animated stickers feature. The tracker notes that this feature works on WhatsApp Business as well, and it’s also only rolling out for specific users on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo details that the animated stickers feature may be divided into three parts. With the latest beta update, few users might be able to view stickers, and this subsequently activates the capacity to send, star and forward animated stickers as well. However, the other areas of the feature – to be able to import animated stickers from third party stores and power to download animated stickers from WhatsApp store – continue to be missing. So, until all three parts are rolled out to beta users, the feature is not complete.

Photo Credit: Android Police

Android Police reports that they are in a position to download default sticker packs from WhatsApp as well. They could see five sticker packs – Playful Piyomaru, Rico’s Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums, and Bright Days. The report reiterates that the sticker packs are not seen unless some body sends a sticker from each pack. Third-party animated sticker packs aren’t supported on WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android.

The report details that stickers in chats only animate once and the user should scroll up or right down to trigger them again. However, the animated stickers loop indefinitely in the WhatsApp picker. WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android may be downloaded via APK Mirror or if you are on WhatsApp beta channel via Google Play store, you’ll get it automatically.

