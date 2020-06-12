WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature – Panorama

WhatsApp is reportedly taking care of a new search filter for its chat platform, The Times of India said, citing a report in WABetaInfo, the app will soon allow users to search for messages by date on WhatsApp.

As per the report, the feature is currently in the “alpha” stage of development and for that reason doesn’t have any tentative release date and “might change its appearance before the release.”

The report says the ‘search by date’ feature can come with a calendar icon that will appear whenever users use the in-chat search option. even includes screenshots to exhibit how it may appear on iOS users.

The screenshots shared in the report show calendar icon on the top of the keyboard. Tapping with this in the app allows users to pick a date/date range. The report also claims that even though the screenshots are of iOS, the ‘search by date’ is likely to be rolled out to Android users too soon.

Presently, the search feature in WhatsApp allows users to look for a particular content item inside their chat. Earlier this year, the app allowed users to search directly for photos, audios, links, gifs, videos and documents right from the primary home screen.

Tapping on the search option on the main home screen shows a drop-down menu with several categories — Photos, GIFs, Links, Videos, Documents and Audio.

WABetaInfo could be the website that tracks most of the upcoming changes and features on the Facebook-owned app.