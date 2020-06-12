WhatsApp May Get Search by Date, ShareChat Integration, New Delete Options, More in Coming Months

WhatsApp seems to have numerous new features in the works that will reach its users in the coming future. One of those new features is definitely an upgraded Search functionality that will allow users to search messages of a certain date. The instant messaging app can also be said to be focusing on a redesigned Storage Usage section with the options to let you view large and forwarded files. Similarly, it is often reported that WhatsApp would bring an alternative to let users delete all messages except the starred ones. Users would also obtain a ShareChat video integration, new messaging bubbles for the dark mode, and the capacity to search pictures on the Web through the iPhone client.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has the new Search by date feature in development that would allow users to locate a message of a particular date. This implies that you would be in a position to filter out outcomes of other dates.

A handful of screenshots provided by WABetaInfo show a Calendar icon would be available just above the keyboard when using the Chat Search option on the WhatsApp for iPhone to let you search well for a message of a specific date. By tapping the calendar icon, the date picker would appear to pick any month, date, and year. Android users will also be likely to have the new feature through the Search option in the chat window.

WhatsApp generally seems to allow iPhone users to locate messages of a particular date

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The new feature seems to be made for in-chat searches and not for the universal search option that you can access by pulling down the chats list. Also, it’s not a part of any recent beta versions and is currently reported to be in alpha stage.

Redesigned Storage Usage section

In addition to the search by date feature, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has the redesigned Storage Usage section in development that will come with a Large files substitute for let you view files which can be of large size. There would also be a Forwarded files option in the Storage Usage section that will help you filter all of the files that you have forwarded on the messaging app. All this is prone to ease WhatsApp’s storage cleaning.

WhatsApp seems to have a redesigned Storage Usage section with options for large and forwarded files

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Another change that is apparently in plans is a new Sort option that would be provided if you view all photos shared by a particular contact in the Storage Usage section. This new option will apparently provide methods to sort photos in Newest, Oldest, and Size orders to allow you to easily pick which photos you want to keep or delete.

The redesigned Storage Usage section is apparently in a testing phase for Android devices. Nevertheless, WhatsApp will probably offer a similar experience for iPhone users as well.

Option to keep starred content

WhatsApp can also be working on an upgraded Delete messages option that would allow you to delete all messages except the starred ones, reports WABetaInfo. A screenshot of a WhatsApp for iPhone version shows that a Delete all except starred option would be available alongside the prevailing Delete all messages functionality. Similarly, the Storage Usage section would include a Clear except starred option to allow you to keep all of the starred message content while deleting documents, photos, videos, and voice messages at one time.

WhatsApp would let you keep your starred content while deleting other

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The references provided by WABetaInfo show the brand new experience on iPhone, though Android users would also get a similar treatment.

ShareChat integration

According to a separate report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp seemingly have a dedicated player for ShareChat videos. This would work the same as how you can seamlessly play videos from Instagram or YouTube on the messaging app. One of the screenshots shared in the report shows that there would also be a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) option for videos shared on WhatsApp from ShareChat.

WhatsApp is seen to really have a dedicated video player for ShareChat in the works

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp notably added Picture-in-Picture support for its iPhone users in January 2018, while all its Android users got a similar experience a few months later. The app also brought PiP support for Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube videos in January last year. Moreover, the new ShareChat integration is said to be under development for both Android and iPhone users.

Search image on the Web for iPhone users

WhatsApp can also be seen to create its search image on the Web feature to iPhone users. The company has been testing its search image feature for Android users for quite some time, with initial references emerging in March this past year. The feature would allow you to search for pictures on the Web that you have received in any of your WhatsApp chat. It is likely to help curb fake news blood supply on the messaging app.

WhatsApp generally seems to enable image search on the Web for iPhone users as well

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo reports that the existing forward button will undoubtedly be replaced with the browse the Web (lens) button for the images which were frequently forwarded on the platform. This new button would let iPhone users upload the image distributed to them on Google to get whether it’s genuine or something designed to spread misinformation.

New message bubble colour in dark mode

The last major feature that WhatsApp seemingly have in development is the new colour for message bubbles when switching to the dark mode. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo implies that there will be a subtle change that would reduce eye strain for users accessing WhatsApp in a low-light environment.

WhatsApp may possibly enable a subtle change in message bubble colour when using the dark mode

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

It is essential to note that the new features mentioned above are so far in the testing stage and might receive some changes before reaching the public releases of WhatsApp. Gadgets 360 was not able to independently verify some of the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo. However, thinking about the record of the tracker, all of these will more than likely make their way to WhatsApp over the coming months.

