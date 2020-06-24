WhatsApp Last Seen, Online Status Features Went Down for Hours, Now Fixed: Reports

WhatsApp suffered multiple glitches yesterday evening that impacted several top features of this popular chat app. Users took to social media marketing to complain about perhaps not being able to register or get on a new installing of WhatsApp. The users also had issues finding the last seen status of other users or whether other users were on the web or perhaps not. As per WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the issues have been fixed.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was experiencing serious problems for almost all their platforms. The publication blamed server-side issues for the difficulties. Data available at Downdetector, a service that tracks outages, indicated that the WhatsApp issues first started arriving around 8:30pm IST on June 19. As mentioned, WhatsApp has now fixed the issues.

The problems with last seen status also resulted in fake messages being circulated on social media marketing that claimed WhatsApp was planning to eliminate the feature.

“A lot of users are sharing some tweets on Twitter, reporting that WhatsApp is experimenting new features like hiding the last seen, the online status, and soon WhatsApp will disable the read receipt: IT’S FAKE!,” WABetaInfo wrote.

As per WhatsApp, “last seen” and “online” tell users the past time their contacts used WhatsApp, or if they’re on the web. Last night, the last seen visibility setting was reportedly automatically changed to Nobody for many users and WhatsApp threw an error when users make an effort to change the setting. Similarly, some users’ online status was not visually noticeable to others.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently launched its payments feature officially which is now available in Brazil. There is still no word on when it’ll go live for every one in India, given the business’s regulatory troubles.

