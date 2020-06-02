WhatsApp for Jio Phone Is Getting Status Feature: Report

WhatsApp for Jio Phone is getting the flexibility to put up standing messages, in line with a report. The new addition would work much like how you utilize the Status characteristic in your Android machine or an iPhone. WhatsApp debuted on Reliance Jio’s Jio Phone again in 2018 with a really restricted checklist of options. Several months after its arrival on the Jio Phone, the moment messaging app reached the Nokia 8110 4G that is one other KaiOS-based good characteristic cellphone. The Facebook-owned firm expanded WhatsApp for KaiOS shopper in July final 12 months by bringing it to all supported telephones.

The Status characteristic on WhatsApp for Jio Phone is at “Gold Master” stage, which suggests it is able to roll out, software program engineering lead for WhatsApp on KaiOS Joe Grinstead revealed in an interview with Android Central. Although the brand new providing is not essentially the most anticipated characteristic, contemplating the truth that the app is designed as a “minimum viable product”, it might nonetheless be a welcome change for numerous customers.

Grinstead additionally talked about voice calling assist that is there on Android since late January 2015. However, he mentioned that offering assist for voice calls on the KaiOS working system is “particularly challenging.” There is thus no readability on whether or not voice calling assist would ever attain Jio Phone customers.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to WhatsApp to know the rollout of the Status characteristic and voice calling assist for KaiOS and can replace this text when the corporate responds.

Jio Phone customers obtained WhatsApp in September 2018, a few months after its official announcement in July. The app additionally reached the Nokia 8110 4G in April final 12 months. Weeks after that rollout, WhatsApp optimised its app and made it available for all KaiOS telephones. It garnered over a crore customers on the platform in two weeks of its debut.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer characteristic that each Indian is ready for? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.