WhatsApp for iPhone to Get Redesigned Menu, Add Contact Shortcuts to iOS Share Sheet

WhatsApp for iPhone’s latest beta update is here now and it brings a few of use tweaks that may likely arrive in stable version on the coming weeks. The beta versions essentially hint at what’s arriving the future. With the new beta, WhatsApp contact shortcuts will be in iPhone’s Share Sheet menu, but a few users may not see them yet. These few users are said to include those who are facing issues while sharing content from few apps since the last beta update for WhatsApp. The new WhatsApp beta version also packs a redesigned menu to emulate the one provided by iOS 13. This was reportedly done because the early in the day menu used iOS 13 APIs, also it was not possible to add the same redesigned menu for users having a lower version than iOS 13.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has shared all the stuff that have arrived with latest WhatsApp v2.20.70.19 beta for iPhone. This version adds WhatsApp contact shortcuts in iPhone’s Share Sheet menu. This feature shows small contact bubbles of frequent groups or people users share things with whenever you are attempting to share something using iPhone’s Share Sheet.

However, given that several users are experiencing content sharing problems with the 2.20.70.18 and 2.20.70.19 beta updates, the tracker says that a lot of users may not be able to see these shortcuts yet. WhatsApp should roll out a fix for this soon.

Additionally, with the latest WhatsApp 2.20.70 beta for iPhone update, the minute messaging app has redesigned its menu, emulating usually the one available on iOS 13. The company had earlier introduced support for the official iOS 13 menu with WhatsApp v2.20.50.21 beta for iOS, but this menu uses iOS 13 APIs, and it wasn’t possible to add the exact same redesigned menu for users having less version than iOS 13. To enable support for iOS 12 and versions below, the organization introduced its menu that looks similar to usually the one offered by iOS 13.

In 2020, will WhatsApp obtain the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.