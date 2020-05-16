WhatsApp for Android gets Facebook Messenger Rooms integration with beta update

The Messenger Rooms function launched by Facebook final month went reside a few days in the past, and now it is being built-in into Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, Facebook has built-in Messenger Rooms into WhatsApp for Android with the two.20.163 beta update. The update brings a brand new “Room” choice to the share menu contained in the chat, which directs you to Messenger to create a room to have a gaggle video name with as much as 50 individuals.

The shortcut to making a Messenger Room can also be out there in different elements of WhatsApp, just like the Calls tab.











Messenger Rooms integration in WhatsApp

This function is at present solely out there to a restricted variety of beta customers in a couple of nations, together with the US, but it surely ought to develop to extra nations quickly.

If you have an interest in giving this function a strive, you can enroll in the beta program by heading this way, or just obtain and set up an apk of beta model 2.20.163 of WhatsApp for Android from a dependable supply.

