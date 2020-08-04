WhatsApp adds search feature to help users debunk viral messages

WhatsApp is piloting a brand-new feature that lets users rapidly search the contents of viral messages to fact-check false information,the company has announced Starting today, a magnifying glass icon will begin appearing next to messages that have actually been forwarded through a chain of 5 or more individuals. Tapping it looks for the message’s contents online, with the concept being that this must expose any typical conspiracy theories or false information the message consists of.

In a screenshot of the feature launched by WhatsApp, it utilizes the example of a viral message which declares that “drinking fresh boiled garlic water will cure COVID-19.” A web search raises 3 fact-checking sites, which flag this claim as incorrect. Back in March, CNN reported that medical false information was ending up being an issue on the Facebook- owned messaging service.

Following brand-new forwarding limitations presented in April

Facebook’s efforts to cops false information on WhatsApp are made complex by the service’s end-to- end file encryption, which avoid it from being able to see the contents of any messages sent out on the service. With the brand-new search feature WhatsApp is offering users the capability to fact-check info themselves, instead of the business proactively scanning messages for typical conspiracy theories. WhatsApp states that any …