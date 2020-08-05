What’s The Maximum Number of Habitable Worlds Around a Star? Here’s The Science

In recent decades, over 4,000 extrasolar planets have been confirmed beyond our Solar System. With so many planets available for study, astronomers have learned a great deal about the types of planets that exist out there and what kind of conditions are prevalent.

For instance, they have been able to get a better idea of just how common habitable planets are (at least by our standards).

As it turns out, a surprisingly high number of planets out there could support life. That is the conclusion reached by a team of astronomers and planetary scientists who conducted a study of the possible sizes of habitable zones (HZ) based on stellar classification.

After considering many planets could stably orbit within them, they came to the conclusion that stars with no Jupiter-sized gas giants can have as many as seven habitable planets!

Three of the TRAPPIST-1 planets dwell in their star’s “habitable zone”. (Credit: NASA/JPL)

This study was led by Stephen Kane, a professor of astrobiology from the University of California, Riverside (UC Riverside). He was joined by researchers from UC Berkeley, the University of Southern Queensland, the University of Hawai’i, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), the Caltech Infrared Processing and Analysis Center (IPAC), the SETI Institute’s Carl Sagan…