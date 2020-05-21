What’s on Sky Sports this weekend? | Football News







Make certain you listen this weekend break to capture Soccer AM, Soccer Saturday, the Sunday Supplement as well as a great deal even more …

Saturday

Soccer AM

Joining Fenners as well as Jimmy Bullard this week are Ellen White, Martin Kemp as well as Roman Kemp, while Tubes talks to Newcastle supervisor SteveBruce

Soccer AM Live on

Soccer Saturday

Jeff Stelling as well as normal visitors Alan McInally, Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier as well as Chris Kamara are right here to review all the huge speaking factors from the globe of football.

Gillette Soccer Saturday Live on

Sunday

Sunday Supplement

Host Geoff Shreeves as well as Jason Burt (The Telegraph), Shaun Custis (The Sun) as well as Alyson Rudd (The Times) will certainly be obtaining penetrated the tales making the back web pages.

The Sunday Supplement Live on

The Women’s Football Show

Jess Creighton as well as previous England worldwide Sue Smith take a look at all the most up to date news from worldwide of females’s football, with visitors as well as experts signing up with to review everything.

The Football Show Live on

Weekdays

The Football Show

Sky Sports’ weekday football program proceeds as Kelly Cates as well as David Jones are signed up with by an option of top Sky Sports experts as well as unique visitors.

Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports News.