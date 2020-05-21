What’s on Sky Sports this weekend? | Football News

Last Updated: 21/05/20 9: 13 pm
Make certain you listen this weekend break to capture Soccer AM, Soccer Saturday, the Sunday Supplement as well as a great deal even more …
Saturday
Soccer AM
Joining Fenners as well as Jimmy Bullard this week are Ellen White, Martin Kemp as well as Roman Kemp, while Tubes talks to Newcastle supervisor SteveBruce
Soccer AM
May 23, 2020, 10: 00 am
Live on
Soccer Saturday
Jeff Stelling as well as normal visitors Alan McInally, Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier as well as Chris Kamara are right here to review all the huge speaking factors from the globe of football.
Gillette Soccer Saturday
May 23, 2020, 3: 00 pm
Live on
Sunday
Sunday Supplement
Host Geoff Shreeves as well as Jason Burt (The Telegraph), Shaun Custis (The Sun) as well as Alyson Rudd (The Times) will certainly be obtaining penetrated the tales making the back web pages.
The Sunday Supplement
May 24, 2020, 10: 00 am
Live on
The Women’s Football Show
Jess Creighton as well as previous England worldwide Sue Smith take a look at all the most up to date news from worldwide of females’s football, with visitors as well as experts signing up with to review everything.
The Football Show
May 24, 2020, 12: 30 pm
Live on
Weekdays
The Football Show
Sky Sports’ weekday football program proceeds as Kelly Cates as well as David Jones are signed up with by an option of top Sky Sports experts as well as unique visitors.
Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports News.