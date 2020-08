Damian Priest took one huge action towards living permanently by ending up being the new North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Priest got rid of 4 other Superstars, consisting of a set of previous champs, in a jaw-dropping Ladder Match to declare theNorth American Title

Now that he’s simply days gotten rid of from the greatest win of his appealing profession, what’s next for The Archer of Infamy?