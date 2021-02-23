Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro spoke with Azor Advisory Services Beth Azor about the future of malls and commercial real estate property.
Home Real Estate What’s next for malls and commercial retail real estate?
What’s next for malls and commercial retail real estate?
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Merrick Garland Confirmation Hearing— Key Takeaways
President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general, Merrick Garland, testified against the Senate Judiciary Committee back on Monday. He vowed to preserve the integrity...
Daft Punk’s Publicist Confirms The Legendary Duo’s Split
Daft Punk is without a doubt one of the greatest and most influential groups to have emerged in the pop era. For the last...
Wall Street Has Officially Provided MTBC With A Buy Rating
The shares of MTBC have been given a buy rating after nine different analysts put forward their individual rating for the company. According to...
3 Of The Best Taylor Swift ‘Track 5’s’!
We’re reminiscing on our top three favorite emotionally vulnerable tracks over the years, better known as Tay’s ‘Track 5s’... and trust me, if you...
Brokerages Have Given VRSN A Hold Rating
Wall Street analysts have prescribed the stocks of VRSN with a hold rating based on the six analysts that have been covering the firm....