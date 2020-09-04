What’s Josh Rosen’s ceiling after two disappointing years?

Josh Rosen is seeking an opportunity in the NFL.

Josh Rosen has had an absolutely brutal, and arguably unfair, start to his NFL career. He was drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, only to be traded to the Miami Dolphins a year later.

He is now reportedly being shopped in trades and could soon be on his third team in three years. He is still only 23 years old and teams out there may be wondering why the Cardinals and Dolphins were so quick to move on. Getting him in the right system could turn his fortunes around, but what even is his ceiling in the NFL?

Figuring out Josh Rosen’s potential

Rosen’s only significant playing time came in 2018 with the Cardinals. He threw for 2,278 yards in 14 starts and had 11 touchdowns to go along with 14 interceptions. The rookie took 45 sacks and the offense was so bad the team fired its coach and drafted Kyler Murray to be the new quarterback of the future in 2019.

He then made three starts in Miami last season but still only had limited action as Ryan Fitzpatrick willed that team to five victories. The Dolphins then drafted Tua Tagovailoa and Rosen went down to the third man on the depth chart.

There were certainly question marks surrounding Rosen coming out of UCLA. But he was still seen as a good enough prospect to go No. 10…