What’s in Trump’s coronavirus executive orders By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference at his golf resort in Bedminster



By Raphael Satter

(Reuters) – After stopping working to reach a handle the U.S. Congress for a fresh round of coronavirus pandemic relief, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders focused on pumping up America’s pandemic-hit economy.

The orders are most likely to deal with some legal obstacles.

JOBLESSNESS RELIEF

Trump’s order cuts improved federal welfare – a lifeline for the 10s of countless Americans thrown away of work throughout the pandemic – from $600 to $400 each week. Democrats had actually been lobbying to extend the initial $600 a week improved advantages, which ended on July31

Trump proposes taking the majority of the cash from the coffers of the Federal Emergency Management Agency – $44 billion, according to the order – with 25% of the cash originating from states.

It’s unclear how Trump will encourage state federal governments, whose incomes have actually been hard struck by the crisis, to pony up their suggested share.

Trump called the decreased payments “generous.”

A PAYROLL TAX CUT

Trump’s very first order waives the payroll tax that funds Social Security in a quote to inject money straight into employed staff members’ pockets. Trump has actually been pressing the concept …