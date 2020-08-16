What’s happening in Belarus? – BBC News

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Sergiy states riot cops in Belarus threatened to burn him alive

Belarus has actually been shaken for days by prevalent mass demonstrations, set off by an election which was commonly believed to be rigged enormously in favour of the incumbent, long time leader Alexander Lukashenko.

After a week that’s seen violent clashes with opposition demonstrators, many accusations of cops cruelty, processions of ladies in white with roses and walkouts at significant state business, let’s have a look at how all this happened.

What was the pre- election scenario?

Europe’s longest- serving ruler, President Lukashenko has actually been in charge of Belarus for 26 years, concerning power in the middle of the turmoil brought on by the collapse of the Soviet Union simply a couple of years previously.

Always viewed as an autocrat, he has actually attempted to protect components of Soviet communism. Much of production has actually been under the control of state- owned business, and primary media channels have actually been devoted to the federal government. The effective secret cops is even still called the KGB.

At the very same time Mr Lukashenko has actually attempted to design himself as a difficult nationalist with a direct way safeguarding his nation from malign foreign impacts, and a guarantor of stability.

These elements have …