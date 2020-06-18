What’s going on with Brian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden?

Brian Austin Green is getting in the dating game. Days after Megan Fox’s estranged husband was photographed with Courtney Stodden, sources say he’s opening himself up to the chance of a brand new relationship.

On Saturday, Green, 46, and Stodden, 25, were photographed grabbing lunch together, leading to speculation over if the outing was romantic or friendly. An insider near the actor tells Yahoo Entertainment the two “are friends” — for the present time — but admitted, “who knows what could happen.”

“He’s casually dating,” the foundation explained.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to reps for Green and Stodden for comment, but didn’t receive responses.

According to TMZ, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Stodden met online in regards to a month ago and are only friends. The outlet claims Green and the reality star are interested for making music together. Stodden, who has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, officially divorced actor Doug Hutchinson early in the day this year. She notoriously wed the Green Mile actor when she was just 16 and he was 50.

People reports Green is “slowly dating” again, months after separating from Fox. The actors wed in 2010 and have already been together for around 15 years. They share three sons: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

“Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along,” an insider told the magazine.

“When he doesn’t see the kids, he is slowly dating,” the foundation continued. “He recently started hanging out with Courtney. They seem more like friends though.”

No you have to speculate about Fox’s new relationship. The 34-year-old actress made it clear she’s together with Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) since the two were photographed making out and holding hands on Monday. The rapper even referred to Fox as his girlfriend and wrote he’s “in love” as the two shared a romantic sunset dinner early in the day this week.

Green emotionally confirmed he and Fox split up on his podcast last month, soon after the Transformers star was pictured with Kelly. Fox and the 30-year-old rapper met working on the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on… I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Green shared. “From what she’s expressed he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press.”

Green also said Fox and Kelly were “just friends,” so, clearly a whole lot can change in a month.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: