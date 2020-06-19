What’s been happening in China’s Xinjiang, home to 11 million Uyghurs?

Trump’s alleged remarks are in stark contrast to the state position advocated by his administration, that has repeatedly challenged Beijing over it repressive policies in Xinjiang.

Last July, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went so far as to publicly label China’s treatment of Uyghurs as the “stain of the century.”

Here’s the thing you need to learn about Xinjiang and what’s been going on the website.

Where is Xinjiang and who lives there?

Xinjiang, officially named the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is a remote region in China’s far west.

It is home to about 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that speak a language closely related to Turkish and also have their own distinct culture.

Rich in natural resources, especially oil and gas, the region has seen a large-scale influx of the country’s majority Han citizenry in recent decades, amid a concerted effort by the government to develop the region’s economy.

Historically, Uyghurs had been most in the location. Now, they account for slightly below half of Xinjiang’s total citizenry, and many of these live in the southern, rural area of the region.

Xinjiang can also be geographically strategic for Beijing. It is China’s gate way to Central Asia, bordering Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, in addition to Mongolia and Russia in the north and Pakistan and India in the south.

What is happening there?

The US State Department estimates that several million Uyghurs, as well as members from other Muslim minority groups, have been detained in a sprawling network of internment camps in Xinjiang, where they are reportedly “subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor, and death.”

Former detainees have told CNN they experienced political indoctrination and abuse within the camps, such as for instance food and sleep deprivation and forced injections.

Initially, Beijing flatly denied the existence of the camps. But it later claimed the facilities are voluntary “vocational training centers” where people learn job skills, Chinese language and laws. The government now insists that the camps are essential for preventing religious extremism and terrorism.

Leaked Chinese government documents , however, revealed people can be sent to a detention facility for simply “wearing a veil” or growing “a long beard.”

The documents, together with other first-hand reports, paint an alarming picture of what appears to be a strategic campaign by Beijing to strip Uyghurs of their cultural and religious identity and suppress behavior considered to be unpatriotic.

The suppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang has also seen an increase in mass surveillance through the entire region.

When CNN traveled through Xinjiang in 2019, there were surveillance cameras about every 150 feet, monitoring people’s faces and daily routines. Mobile police checkpoints popped up at random throughout the region, leading to long lines on public roads. At the checkpoints, and sometimes randomly on the road, police officers stopped people to ask for their ID cards and sporadically demanded to plug unidentified electronic devices in to cellphones to scan them without explanation.

What’s the back story?

Beijing’s crackdown on Xinjiang echoes a longtime paranoia concerning the frontier region and a deep suspicion of its non-Han citizenry among China’s rulers, that have historically resulted in oppression and rebellion.

While Chinese armies rampaged through what is now Xinjiang and controlled elements of it for years and years, the modern administrative unit only dates to the mid-nineteenth century, an undeniable fact hinted at by its name, which translates as “new frontier” in Chinese.

In the 1930s and 40s, Xinjiang experienced brief periods of partial independence, when two breakaway East Turkestan Republics were declared and swiftly put down.

Today, Uyghur activists pushing for Xinjiang to turn into a separate country still call it “East Turkestan.”

Over yesteryear decade, the Chinese government has tightened its grip on the location, following incidents of violent ethnic unrest. The turning point came in 2009, when ethnic riots rampaged through Urumqi, the regional capital, killing at least 197 people.

Beijing has blamed Islamist militants and separatists for the violent attacks. But Uyghur activists and rights groups declare that Beijing’s repression of religious freedom and unfair ethnic policies are at the root of the conflicts.

Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang have long complained of discrimination in employment and education, and corruption is rife within state-controlled industries that carry on to take over the local economy.

In 2014, Ilham Tohti, a Beijing-based economics professor who was simply considered among the leading moderate Chinese voices on Xinjiang, was jailed for life for “separatism” and spreading “ethnic hatred.”