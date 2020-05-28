Whatchamacallit candy bar maker asking fans to help name its newest creation

TWITTER SALIVATES OVER ‘CHEESECAKE’ ROCK: ‘WHY DOES IT LOOK SO TASTY?’

Whatchamacallit, owned by Hershey’s, is increasing its “wacky, crazy, crunchy, chewy” model by releasing one other equally layered and equally zany confection in July. However, as a substitute of including one other no-named bar to its repertoire, Whatchamacallit needs its fans to weigh in.

The as-yet-to-be-named candy, the primary launched beneath the Whatchamacallit model in 10 years, can be made up of layers of chocolate rice crisps and peanut butter crème and lined in chocolate.

If naming the “latest wacky and wild innovation” feels like a dream come true, merely submit your moniker on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag whatchamacallit and hashtag contest, together with tagging @whatchamacallit on Twitter or @whatchamacallit_bar on Instagram.

The contest will run from June 1 via June 15. The winner will obtain $5,000 and a 12 months’s provide of the brand new chocolate bar, in addition to lifetime fame of seeing the name printed on the bar’s packaging.