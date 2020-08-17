What you need to know about the coronavirus right now By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Los Angeles



(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Fall renewal issue

The United States exceeded 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. public health authorities and authorities are worried about a possible fall renewal in cases in the middle of the start of the influenza season, which will likely worsen efforts to rewardthe coronavirus

The United States has at least 5.4 million verified cases of the unique coronavirus, the greatest in the world and likely an undercount as the nation still has actually not increase screening to the advised levels. Cases are falling in the majority of states other than for Hawaii, South Dakota andIllinois

NZ holds off election

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held off the nation’s basic election by a monthto Oct 17, bowing to pressure after some celebrations grumbled they might not project with almost a 3rd of New Zealand’s 5 million individuals under lockdown in Auckland.

Ardern’s challengers implicate her of utilizing the pandemic to support assistance as she appears on tv almost every day to assure New Zealanders, while other celebration leaders battle to get attention. Her competitors are hoping …