What you need to do NOW to avoid being hacked by China

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds today told companies how to improve their cyber security as Australia faces a series of major cyber attacks from a ‘sophisticated state actor’.

Cyber experts said it was the very first time in history an Australian defence minister had addressed the world with specific technical recommendations to avoid being hacked.

She urged companies to always check their security systems and take extra steps such as for instance ensuring employees use multi-factor identification to log in to devices.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds (left) today told businesses how to enhance their cyber security as Australia faces a number of major cyber attacks from the ‘sophisticated state actor’

Senior sources have told Daily Mail Australia that government agencies believe China is behind the relentless campaign to hack into the systems of Australian businesses. Pictured: Chinese people at an internet cafe

Ms Reynolds also warned companies to down load recent pc software, secure their cloud-based platforms and report any breaches to the Australia Cyber Security Centre.

She said: ‘Firstly, patch your Internet facing devices promptly, ensuring that any web or email servers are fully updated with the latest pc software.

‘Secondly, ensure you always use multifactor authentication to secure your Internet access, infrastructure as well as your CLOUD-based platforms.

‘Thirdly, it is important to become an Australia Cyber Security Centre partner to ensure you get the latest cyber threat advice to protect your organisation on line.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a ‘sophisticated state-based actor’ was behind ongoing attacks which have been happening for ‘many months’ but have significantly increased recently

Steps to improve cyber security Defence Minister Linda Reynolds urged businesses to check their cyber security and just take extra steps such as ensuring employees use multi-factor identification to use devices. She said: ‘Firstly, patch your Internet facing devices promptly, making certain any web or email servers are fully updated with the newest software. ‘Secondly, ensure you always utilize multifactor authentication to secure your Internet access, infrastructure and also your CLOUD-based platforms. ‘Thirdly, it’s important to become an ACSC partner to ensure you obtain the latest cyber threat advice to protect your organisation online.’

He refused to name any suspects but said there are ‘not a large number’ of countries which can execute such large-scale cyber operations.

Senior sources have told Daily Mail Australia that government agencies believe China is behind the relentless campaign to hack into the systems of Australian companies and government providers.

Dane Meah of cyber security firm, InfoTrust, said the announcement ‘serves as a reminder that cyber security is crucial.’

‘Often security projects are one of the first to be scaled right back during a recession and this might cause a lot more damage to the Australian economy if we see businesses start to fall victim to these attacks,’ that he said.

‘Our advice to companies would be to complete analysis the controls, policies and procedures they currently have in position, including testing a response plan and making staff conscious of threats.’

Senior sources have told Daily Mail Australia that government agencies believe China is behind the campaign. Pictured: Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in October

Beijing and Canberra have now been at loggerheads since Australia became the very first nation to call for an inquiry to the origins of coronavirus in March.

China retaliated by slapping an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley and telling students and tourists maybe not to travel Down Under in an apparent attempt to damage the Australian economy.

Intelligence officials attributed a major cyber attack on the Australian parliament a year ago to China – and critics say intensifying attacks could be element of a Chinese campaign to intimidate or bully Australia as tensions over trade foment.

Cyber expert Nick Savvides, director of strategic business at Forcepoint, told Daily Mail Australia there could possibly be a other motivations for the attack.

He said a state actor could be trying to gain a foothold in Australia’s systems to shut down schools, hospitals and key industries in the event of war.

Another aim could be to access classified government or commercial information, according to Professor Matthew Warren of RMIT University.

Mr Savvides said that he believes Mr Morrison made the announcement today to tell the attackers ‘we’re on to you and we realize what you’re up to’.

A huge cyber attack has been aimed at the Australian government. Pictured: PM Scott Morrison

Chinese troops marching throughout a military parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

The Australian Cyber Security Centre said in a statement the attacker has been using various ‘spearphishing’ techniques such as for instance sending links to credential harvesting internet sites, emails with links to malicious files, and emails with other ‘click-through events’.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said he’s 95 % sure the attacker is China.

‘The Russians could do it. The North Koreans could do it, but neither of these have an interest on the scale of this. They have no curiosity about state and territory government or universities,’ that he told The Australian.

‘The only country that has got the interest to go as broad and as deep as this and the sole country with the sophistication and how big the intelligence establishment to do it, is China.’

We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor due to the scale and nature of the targeting and the trade craft used Prime Minister Scott Morrison

The Prime Minster said investigations by the Australian Cyber Security Centre up to now have not found any personal data has been leaked.

He said ‘many’ entities have now been targeted however the success of the attacks has been ‘less significant’.

‘Australian organisations are being targeted by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor,’ he said today after calling a press conference at short notice.

‘This activity is targeting Australian organisations across a variety of sectors, including all degrees of Government, industry, political organisations, education, health, essential providers and operators of other critical infrastructure.

‘We know it’s a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting and the trade craft used,’ that he said.

‘Regrettably, this activity isn’t new. Frequency has been increasing.’

Mr Morrison said he’d not name the enemy government as the threshold for attributing a cyber attack is very high.

He said he’s got spoken to Five Eyes allies including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday – as well as informed leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese and state and territory leaders.

Who was behind attack and why? Prime Minster Scott Morrison has refused to name any suspects. But Senior sources have told the ABC that government agencies believe China is behind the campaign to hack into the systems of Australian companies and government providers. Cyber expert Nick Savvides, director of strategic business at Forcepoint, told Daily Mail Australia you can find ten to 15 states that could be behind the attack including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. He said motivation for a state-sponsored cyber attack can be to gain a foothold within an enemy’s systems to turn off schools, hospitals and key industries in case of war. ‘Attribution is actually hard because you could be anyone you want to be in cyber space,’ Mr Savvides said. ‘Hackers could make operations appear to be they result from another state by mimicking another state actor. ‘To some it may appear to be Scott Morrison is trying to get out of naming a suspect but I sympathise with him. ‘We’re in a heightened geopolitical climate so you would want to be certain and have evidence you can publicly state before you name some-one.’ Mr Savvides said the Prime Minister had used ‘very powerful language’ by declaring the attack was by a state. Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening of the National People’s Congress at The Great Hall Of The People on May 22 He said current trade tensions with China may lead people to believe the attack was ordered by Beijing – but yet another state could possibly be capitalising with this to break free with it. Mr Savvides said he believed Mr Morrison gave the press conference today to tell the attackers ‘we’re on to you and we know what you’re up to’. Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said he’s 95 % sure it had been China. ‘The Russians could do it. The North Koreans could do it, but neither of these have an interest on the scale of this. They have no curiosity about state and territory government or universities,’ that he told The Australian. ‘The only country that has got the interest to go as broad and as deep as this and the sole country with the sophistication and how big the intelligence establishment to do it, is China.’

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said: ‘There isn’t any doubt that malicious cyber activity is increasing in frequency, scale, in sophistication and in its impact.’

She urged companies to always check their cyber security and take extra steps such as for instance ensuring employees use multi-factor identification before logging in to devices.

Food and drink company Lion was forced to shut down production for eight days following a cyber attack on its systems on 8 June.

Mr Morrison said that attack was not related to hawaii attack announced today.

Lion, which produces Little Creatures, XXXX, Tooheys and James Squire, shut down its Little Creatures brewery in Geelong.

How are the attacks carried out? The Australian Cyber Security Centre has identified the actor utilising various spearphishing practices. This spearphishing has brought the form of: Links to credential harvesting websites Emails with links to malicious files, or with the malicious file directly attached Links prompting users to grant Office 365 OAuth tokens to the actor Use of email tracking services to identify the email opening and lure click-through events Source: Australia Cyber Security Centre

The education sector has been targeted by the cyber attacks that have been happening for months

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government has been targeted. Pictured: Parliament House in Canberra

The cyber attack has resulted in temporary shortages or out-of-stock products and services in kegs, bottles and cans.

An attack on the federal parliament and three largest political parties prior to the general election last year was earlier this season attributed to China by security agencies.

Matt Warren, from RMIT University Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, said cyber attacks were ‘the new normal’.

‘It’s not that there surely is an increase in cyber-attacks, but we’re seeing these attacks be more successful because what they’re emphasizing is the human aspect,’ he told the Geelong Advertiser.

‘It also highlights that organisations aren’t prepared for it.

‘It’s actually a relatively easy cyber attack to get over, but the problem is because organisations have now become complex, they haven’t kept up their backup resilience strategy to reflect their operations.’

Earlier this week Australia launched six warships into the Indo-Pacific for training operations before huge show of force in the region with the US Navy.

HMA Ships Canberra, Hobart, Stuart, Anzac, Ballarat and Arunta all left their base in Sydney Harbour on Monday.

They will conduct ‘task group training’ before taking part in a warfare training exercise with the US as well as other allies known as the Rim of the Pacific in August.

Australia has launched six warships into the Indo-Pacific for training operations before huge show of force in the region with the US Navy. Pictured: HMA Ships Stuart (foreground), Hobart and Canberra (background) depart Fleet Base East in Sydney

Left to right: HMA Ships Stuart, Hobart and Canberra depart Fleet Base East in Sydney for Force Integrated Training

The exercise may be the world’s largest international maritime warfare training mission, held every 2 yrs from Honolulu, Hawaii.

A defence spokesman said the ships are ‘currently conducting maritime task group training under strict COVID-19 preventive measures’.

It comes amid trade tensions with China after Australia angered Beijing by calling for an inquiry to the origins of coronavirus which erupted in Wuhan.

In recent months China has increased training exercises in the Pacific and started trailing its first homemade aircraft carrier. Prime Minster Scott Morrison said China shouldn’t be shocked by the show of force.

‘These are our routine partnerships and exercises that we do. There’s nothing extraordinary about this,’ he told Sydney radio 2GB.

‘I don’t believe it would cause anyone any surprise who’re looking in from elsewhere.’

HMAS Sirius departs Fleet Base West for taskgroup force integrated training