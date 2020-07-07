What you CAN do in Melbourne from tomorrow as the city goes into coronavirus lockdown

The entire of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will likely be positioned again into lock down for six weeks, shutting down gyms, faculties and wonder salons, however residents will nonetheless capable of decide up espresso, get their hair accomplished and go fishing.

Victoria recorded 191 new circumstances of coronavirus – its worst determine but – sparking the lockdown which is able to come into impact from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Premier Daniel Andrews introduced the measures on Tuesday afternoon, saying residents will solely be allowed to go away their properties for work and examine, giving or receiving care, looking for necessities and every day train.

Businesses and amenities that had reopened – together with magnificence parlours, leisure venues, gyms, libraries and swimming swimming pools – should shut.

Hairdressing salons will stay open, whereas cafes, eating places and pubs will solely be open for takeaway and supply.

But fishing, boating, taking part in tennis and golf, browsing, and visiting romantic companions continues to be permitted.

Except for Mitchell Shire, regional Victoria is excluded from the lockdown.

Visitors will now not be welcome at properties and other people can not collect in teams of greater than two.

Victoria has recorded 191 new circumstances of coronavirus – its worst determine but. Pictured: Police and nurses sporting protecting gear outdoors tower blocks in north Melbourne

Workers carrying packing containers of safety provides assist eager key employees protected outdoors locked-down tower blocks in north Melbourne

What residents in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire can and might’t do from 12.59pm on Wednesday ALLOWED Fishing Boating Tennis Golf Surfing Visiting romantic companions Funerals – 10 individuals Weddings, 5 individuals Hairdressers Cafes, pubs and eating places – takeaway and supply solely NOT ALLOWED Community sport Indoor sport Food courts Arenas Casinos Gaming Brothels and strip golf equipment Holiday lodging and tenting Beauty salons, saunas and baths Gyms and swimming pools Cinemas and theatres Play centres and playgrounds Galleries and museums Zoos

Funerals will return to 10 mourners whereas solely be 5 individuals can attend a marriage.

Schools in affected areas is not going to open their doorways for time period three, which was as a consequence of start on Monday, with college students set to return to distance studying, aside from senior secondary college students and particular faculties.

Older pupils and particular faculties will return to class however faculties holidays will likely be prolonged by per week for college students as much as yr 10, with distant studying a chance after that.

Retail outlets will stay open however will likely be topic to buyer limits relying on the measurement of enterprise.

‘We know we’re on the cusp of one thing very, very unhealthy if we do not take these steps as we speak,’ Mr Andrews stated.

‘These are unsustainably excessive numbers of latest circumstances. We need to be reasonable about the circumstances that we confront.

‘We need to be clear with one another that this isn’t over and pretending that it’s as a result of all of us need it to be over is just not the reply. It is certainly a part of the drawback.’

About 650 police and 350 troopers arrange street blocks and drones alongside the 1,000km-long New South Wales-Victoria border earlier than it’s shut down at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warns anybody attempting to cross with out permitted exemptions may face fines and people who falsify data to enter NSW could be slapped with vital fines.

‘Police may have powers to demand particulars of individuals, powers to show individuals round, and powers to situation on-the-spot fines and cost individuals,’ Mr Fuller stated on Tuesday.

‘Anyone travelling from Melbourne must be thought-about excessive threat.’

NSW residents who need to go away Victoria after midnight on Tuesday might want to fill out an exemption type and self-isolate at house for 14 days.

An exemption program will likely be established for important border crossings, such as for medical care.

Albury Mayor Kevin Mack argued the boundary for permits needs to be prolonged due to the variety of individuals in regional areas that journey throughout the border for work.

Volunteers have been delivering meals to public housing residents. Pictured: A stack of meals and provides saved earlier than distribution

One carpet-cleaner described the circumstances in the towers as ‘worse than jail’ as a result of residents aren’t allowed outdoors. Pictured: Workers assist ship meals to residents

Precautions: Firefighters dressed in private protecting gear put together to distribute meals all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

Police presence: Nine public housing towers blocks together with 3,000 residents have been put underneath onerous lockdown, that means they can’t go away for any purpose. Pictured: Police at a housing block in North Melbourne

Mr Mack stated on Tuesday extending it by as much as 100 kilometres would guarantee individuals are capable of entry the companies they usually would.

All different Victorians aren’t allowed to enter NSW until they’re granted an exemption for pressing causes.

Victoria recorded its highest variety of new circumstances in the state since the begin of the pandemic on Tuesday, following a rise of 127 circumstances on Monday, which was additionally a file.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton confirmed 37 new circumstances are linked to outbreaks and 154 are underneath investigation, bringing the state’s whole to 2,824 circumstances.

Thirteen new circumstances are linked to 9 Melbourne tower blocks which have suffered 69 circumstances and been positioned underneath onerous lockdown since Saturday, that means residents can not go away for any purpose with out particular approval.

Pictures from the housing fee blocks as we speak present firefighters dressed in hazmat fits making ready to enter the buildings to ship milk and bread whereas dozens of police stand guard outdoors.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott stated Victoria ought to assist pay for border closure as a result of it was ‘brought on by a scenario in Melbourne’ as he referred to as the shutdown a ‘unhappy scenario for Australia’.

Victoria’s new case whole is the second-highest of any state after New South Wales recorded 212 new circumstances on 28 March throughout the peak of the pandemic in Australia.

But lots of these have been returned travellers and their shut contacts, that means the Victoria outbreak is way extra harmful and a ‘menace to the nation’ as a result of the circumstances are transmitting quickly amongst the area people.

Earlier as we speak federal well being minister Greg Hunt stated broadening the lockdown in Victoria was on the desk.

‘I do not suppose that anyone can rule out that if the illness continues to unfold, there could possibly be additional restrictions,’ he informed the Nine’s Today present.

Delivery: The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the 3000 residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left in the darkish over enforced onerous lockdown. Pictured: Firemen ship bread

Locked down: A resident of a housing fee block in north Melbourne presses in opposition to the window as police patrol outdoors

‘I believe it is essential to be open and sincere about that. At this stage, once more, it seems primarily city Victoria.

‘But we even have to answer the details as they happen and we have at all times recognized this notion of rings of containment, of isolating the hotspots after which understanding from there.’

His feedback got here as:

New South Wales recorded seven new virus circumstances, together with a Newcastle man launched from quarantine

Queensland reported its first case in greater than two weeks, a returned solider in resort quarantine

The federal authorities agreed to cap numbers flying into Western Australia at 525 per week

WA, the ACT and the NT recorded zero new circumstances

SA elevated border measures to ban Victorians by eradicating the two-week quarantine choice

This graph exhibits how neighborhood transmission has soared

Four of Victoria’s new circumstances associated to an outbreak amongst emergency division employees at Northern Hospital Epping, which now totals eight employees and one family contact.

The emergency division stays open with a short lived discount in non-urgent elective surgical procedure and outpatient appointments.

A brand new case has additionally been confirmed in a employees member at the Assisi aged care facility in Rosanna, in Melbourne’s northeast.

The employees member didn’t work whereas infectious and widespread testing of employees and residents at the facility will start on Tuesday.

Staff enterprise contact tracing in north Melbourne are discovering that some sufferers are reluctant to share their shut contacts, in accordance with the Herald-Sun.

The newspaper studies that in some circumstances residents have been informed by officers they’re a detailed contact as lengthy as 5 days after they met a confirmed affected person.

Meanwhile, residents of the 9 locked-down towers stated they really feel let down by an absence of communication, meals and provides. Some have complained they’ve needed to go hungry as a result of officers haven’t introduced them sufficient to eat.

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left in the darkish since the state authorities’s onerous lockdown was enforced on Saturday.

Victoria’s new case whole is the second-highest of any state after New South Wales recorded 212 new circumstances on 28 March. Pictured: Firefighters distribute milk and bread to tower block residents

Earlier as we speak federal well being minister Greg Hunt stated broadening the lockdown in Victoria was on the desk. Pictured: Firefighers in hazmat fits and police at a north Melbourne tower block

Helpers arrive with meals in purchasing trollies which will likely be distributed by firefighters all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

A firefighter is seen sporting private protecting gear previous to distributing meals all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

Workers unload meals and provisions from the again of a ute which will likely be distributed by firefighters all through a public housing tower in North Melbourne

Where are Victoria’s new coronavirus circumstances? * 13 infections relate to the North Melbourne and Flemington public housing towers, with the whole now 69 * 12 new circumstances are linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak, bringing that whole to 90 * Four new circumstances have been linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping, with the whole now 9. * One case linked to Aitken Hill Primary School in Craigieburn with that outbreak now at 10 * The remaining new circumstances are linked to current household clusters in Truganina, Patterson Lakes/Lysterfield, Fawkner and Sunshine West * One new case has additionally been confirmed in a employees member at the Assisi Aged Care facility in Rosanna, who didn’t work whereas infectious

In a letter to the federal Acting Chief Medical Officer, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services, Premier Andrews and Victoria Police, the affiliation describes how residents have been compelled to attend 24 hours for meals and different necessities like child formulation, nappies and medicine.

When the meals arrived it was ‘at greatest, questionable pre-packaged meat-like meals objects that do not look appropriate for human consumption’.

‘Furthermore, the supply of the meals was tossed to the flooring on a single piece of paper in entrance of the residents’ house doorways in small parts of 1 meals merchandise per family,’ the letter stated.

One carpet-cleaner described the circumstances as ‘worse than jail’ as a result of residents aren’t allowed outdoors.

Dozens of circumstances from the Melbourne outbreak have been traced again to breaches in the resort quarantine system after personal safety guards interacted with sufferers and took the virus house to their households.

As Victoria battles a snowballing outbreak, NSW reported seven new circumstances of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 9,746 exams, together with a person who examined destructive in resort quarantine earlier than returning house to Newcastle on Sunday and growing respiratory signs. He and his shut contacts have been positioned into isolation.

The different six circumstances have been in travellers in resort quarantine. Two possible coronavirus circumstances are being investigated in the Albury space after returning constructive outcomes on preliminary testing in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

Health officers stated the two circumstances have been present process additional testing however had not but been included in the state’s confirmed case load.

One suspected case had just lately been to Melbourne however returned earlier than hotspot journey restrictions got here into drive.

NSW Health is establishing a pop-up clinic in Albury from Tuesday and is urging residents in the space with even delicate signs to get examined.

Workers in full hazmat fits are seen making ready meals and care packages for residents of 12 Sutton Street in North Melbourne

A police officer appears up at house constructing home windows via his binoculors at 120 Racecourse Road in Flemington

Minister says Victoria ought to pay for border closure NSW Police Minister stated the Victorian authorities ought to assist pay for the shut down from Tuesday evening. ‘I’d suppose that may be the respectable factor to do, given that is an outbreak that is brought on by a scenario in Melbourne,’ he stated. ‘But we won’t depend on different governments to do the proper factor all the time. ‘So as far as the New South Wales Government is worried, we’ll be offering the monetary assist that is essential. ‘Obviously with the defence support, that comes inside every particular person settlement, the software that is made.’ Mr Elliot expressed sympathy for individuals in Melbourne, saying: ‘It is a tragic scenario for Australia. I imply, it is the second largest city, it is the second strongest metropolitan financial system. ‘I really feel for the individuals of Melbourne who’ve definitely tried to do the proper factor. But they have been let down by a variety of circumstances.’

Queensland recorded its first case of the virus in two weeks on Tuesday, a soldier who returned from abroad and examined constructive in resort quarantine.

South Australia recorded zero new circumstances and introduced that it was ramping up border measures to utterly ban Victorians by eradicating the choice for them to quarantine for 2 weeks upon arrival from midnight tomorrow.

Since final Monday Victoria has detected 823 new infections, solely 14 of whom are returned abroad travellers in resort quarantine.

This is radically completely different from the spike in circumstances throughout a number of states in late March and early April which noticed giant numbers of returning Australians take a look at constructive.

Locally acquired circumstances are extra harmful as a result of the sufferers aren’t in quarantine and might extra simply transmit the virus round the neighborhood.

Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine at Monash University, informed Daily Mail Australia the scenario in Victoria, the place 12 postcodes have been put again into lockdown, is alarming.

‘It is an especially harmful scenario and the security of the whole nation is at stake,’ he stated.

Since final Monday Victoria has detected 823 new infections, solely 14 of whom are returned abroad travellers in resort quarantine. Pictured: Covid testers in Melbourne on Tuesday

8 Fire vehicles are seen parked on Mount Alexander Road out the entrance of the fee flats at 130 Racecourse Road.

Thirteen new circumstances are linked to 9 Melbourne tower blocks which have suffered 69 circumstances and been positioned underneath onerous lockdown since Saturday. Pictured: A policeman on Tuesday at the north Melbourne towers

‘Clearly there’s a main drawback that has required draconian measures which needs to be supported by Victorians to guard their security.

Professor Komesaroff stated he supported the border shut downs and localised lockdown measures which have proved profitable in different nations such as South Korea and Singapore.

‘This a really completely different scenario that we’ve not seen beforehand and we have now to do what he need to do,’ he stated.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stated the scenario was ‘very completely different’ to the earlier spike earlier this yr.

‘The overwhelming majority of circumstances that New South Wales and different states have been experiencing have been from abroad travellers or the direct contacts,’ she stated.

‘All of the circumstances that the Premier Andrews introduced as we speak are from neighborhood transmission.

‘This is unprecedented in Australia. That is why the determination of the New South Wales Government [to shut the border] is unprecedented. We haven’t seen something like this.’

There are 55 NSW-Victoria border crossings over greater than 1,000 kilometres and they are going to be manned by police and troopers with drones and street blocks when the border is shut from 12.01am tonight.

Anyone coming into NSW from Victoria with no allow will likely be fined $11,000 and will face six months in jail.