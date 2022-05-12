Says RA Honored Artist, Sculptor, Stage Painter, Professor of Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema David Minasyan

– Mr. Minasyan, you are a lecturer for future stage painters at YSMI. What sets this generation apart?



– Naturally, each generation has its bright and interesting youth with unexpected thoughts and ideas. We also learn from them from time to time. But the problem is that now the times are such that we and the young people do not see further work. It seems that theaters choose the easy way, and there the stage painting appears in the background. Unfortunately, I have to say that the number of students who did not see their future in the theater, in the field of stage painting, is increasing, which, in my opinion, is a matter of time, not of the youth. When the form, quality and seriousness of the performances start to deviate, of course there is a reaction as well.

– Today we are witnessing how much the number of performances for commercial purposes has increased. How do you approach this reality?

– There are “butterfly” projects, short, not included in the play list, as you mentioned, implemented for purely commercial purposes, where not much attention is paid to stage design or drama, but we must state that this makes the field catastrophic. This is also a false, artificial way for students, because why not, it is also dangerous. However, I should mention here that there are also deep, multi-layered performances by good directors, which are very few today.

– Theaters of different countries are distinguished by their peculiarities – innovations, original stage and directorial solutions, experimental performances. Are we forward or backward…

– We are forward in thought, backward in opportunities. There are ideas that are very interesting, but in Armenia it is impossible to implement, I hope, temporarily.

– Let’s talk about contemporary creators-artists. We see how many exhibitions have increased, especially individual ones.

– There are serious, accomplished artists who teach the generation and there is a lie. When I was a student, I had a lecturer from Latvia who always said that when you look at conventional abstraction, abstraction should be distinguished from just design canvas, beautifully painted canvas, which is actually very difficult. The easy way is always easy, but not right. The artist must first know how to paint…

When there are individual or limited group well-thought-out, staged, constructed exhibitions, they are quite successful. But sometimes there are general, large, mixed exhibitions where it becomes a mess. Of course, you feel what is art and what is false, but for a beginner who has chosen this path, it can already create problems…

– Mr. Minasyan, what news is expected?

– There are many projects that are in progress. We have to erect a monument to the Artsrun brothers in Gavar, we have been working for four years already.

– What worries you the most during this turbulent period?

– What worries me the most is that Armenians remain Armenians, that generations of Armenians grow up and survive on this planet as a nation, a state. Also disturbing is the propaganda of synthetic, false, unnatural phenomena. Each area has its own sect, not just the church. There are forces and blows in both fine arts and theater.

Talked:

Vova ARZUMANYAN

“Aravot” daily

11.05.2022: