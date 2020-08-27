What will the GOP be without Trump?

The Republican National Convention was almost entirely built around President Donald Trump. Videos praised his accomplishments, speakers fawned over his leadership, and in unusual move, he planned to appear every night of the convention. This left many wondering — what will happen to the party when Trump eventually leaves? In this latest YouTube video, Chris Cillizza breaks down the perilous position the GOP finds itself in, and where it’s headed next.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

“America’s Choice 2020”

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Michelle Cho

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter:

#CNN #Cillizza #GOP