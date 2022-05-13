It is already the third day in the cultural center of Kapan, it is lively and bustling. A workshop on “Development of trade and economic cooperation between the regions in the Eurasian Economic Union” is being held in Syunik. Armenia is the first EEU country where such a discussion is organized.

The co-authors of the initiative are the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Syunik Marzpetaran, Kapan Municipality and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Deputy Minister of ICT Vache Terteryan does not rule out that the Syunik workshop will become a stimulus and a tradition will be formed; from now on, such a discussion will be organized every year in the territory of any EEU state. The Deputy Minister singles out the development of trade and economic ties between the regions. “Let’s make Syunik, especially Kapan more active. Our country is not only Yerevan, but our cities, dogs and villages that we must involve in everything. “It will not be very active at once, great results can not be expected at once, but due to methodological and other works, we can achieve everything,” said Deputy Minister Vache Terteryan.

The governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan hopes that this initiative of trade and economic cooperation and business relations will bring new activity, new breath to Syunik and Armenia. “This gives a great opportunity in the economic sense for different businesses, this is a big enough information platform for people to get acquainted with what opportunities the EEU market gives to our businessmen. “On the other hand, it is important for us to organize such an event in Syunik these days, and this is not the last, similar discussions will be organized in the near future,” the governor of Syunik told reporters.

According to the head of Kapan community Gevorg Parsyan, such meetings, in addition to being an economic impetus, are important for presenting our historical, cultural and national values ​​to the international community. “Taking into account the current geopolitical situation, taking into account the latest developments in the world market, this is a unique opportunity to use the market of the EEU countries. It gives an opportunity to entrepreneurs to study the market, to have new initiatives and to implement them, “said Gevorg Parsyan, the mayor of Kapan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Hy6agGVKXs:

While on the second floor of the foyer of the Kapan Cultural Center, the speakers from different EEU countries present the opportunities and perspectives of the EEU market, on the first floor, the exhibition-sale halls of the products produced in Syunik appear. The border Shikahogh garment factory presented new products with the slogan “Our products keep the border”. Dairy products, meat products, dried fruit candies, stone types, tea sets, cheese types, national costumes, woolen clothes, etc. The range is diverse. Shahane Khachikyan, the founding director of “Khachats Tun Heritage Hotel”, represents the collective Meghri. “Specifically, today we presented ourselves with the House of the Cross, and we present products of various entrepreneurs from Meghri under the collective name of Meghri. “This is not only an advertisement for us, but also an opportunity to enter a big market and be recognizable in the future,” says Shahane.

During the break of the workshop, the exhibition halls are filled with guests from abroad. Suren Babayan, the director of “Nuri” company, which produces soaps from natural raw materials, still has no idea how his products will reach the EEU countries. The procedure will become clear after the working discussion. While he is presenting the products and the consumer market to the governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan, Askar Japarkulov, the head of the EEU strategic economic policy department, is visiting the “Nuri” exhibition hall. “These soaps have an interesting, beautiful, attractive aroma. I think they will be useful. “I will also buy it for my wife,” says Japarkulov, but while he was about to pay, the director of “Nuri” gave him a collection of his products. Askar Japarkulov promises to find new partners to sell Kapan soaps, and not only them. He is in Syunik for the first time, he admired both the nature and the people of the region. “Everything necessary for the EEU market is produced in the remote southern region of Armenia, from soap to sausages and clothes. This is really very impressive. “I say for sure that the products here can be competitive in the EEU market,” says Japarkulov.

80% of the products of “Davtyants Pharm” company, which is engaged in the production of high-value organic crops, are exported to Russia. The presented goods were consumed in a few minutes. According to the company’s founder Davit Davtyan, such meetings should not be formal, they should be followed by practical steps. At this moment I can not say what the conference gave, but one thing is clear: it gave a new acquaintance, gave an opportunity to communicate, gave an opportunity to present the product. I think the rest will be clear through feedback, “says the interlocutor of Aravot.am.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s36EHMCZduk:

In addition to working discussions, the guests from the EEU countries visited some companies, got acquainted with the production processes, visited historical and cultural sites. The participants of the workshop laid flowers at the Baghaburj Memorial, the monuments to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Armenian Genocide, and the tombs of the Kapan heroes of all the Artsakh wars.

Armen DAVTYAN