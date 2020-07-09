What will Hong Kong’s national security law mean for travelers?

Hong Kong (CNN) — When it comes to desirable post-pandemic travel destinations, Hong Kong would be a clear choice because of its capable handling of Covid-19 outbreaks, which has up to now limited infections to just 1,300 cases in the city of 7.5 million.

But now, some travelers might be worried about visiting for a completely different reason.

On June 30, the Chinese government introduced a national security law in Hong Kong that outlaws “acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign or external forces to endanger national security.”

Hong Kong authorities insist the law will “only target an extremely small minority of people ,” yet its broad language and worldwide scope raise questions by what it means for foreign travelers — and the city’s tourism recovery — once Covid-19 travel restrictions ease.

The new law’s Article 34 states that foreigners in Hong Kong might be “subject to deportation” when they contravene the law, even though they are perhaps not prosecuted. Meanwhile, Article 38 asserts that the law applies to offenses committed “outside the region” by foreigners who are perhaps not residents of Hong Kong or China.

This language has spurred discussions in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and the united kingdom, prompting them to revise their respective travel advisories, warning citizens of increased risks and “surveillance,” “detention” and “deportation” under the new law, which details a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

“Combined with Covid-19 and the protests, the national security law has created lots of uncertainty about the upcoming recovery,” Herbert Yum, a Hong Kong research manager at market research provider Euromonitor International , tells CNN Travel.

“We can expect that visitors from the US and UK will decrease significantly (after Covid-19 restrictions relax) because both governments have expressed lots of concern about the safety and stability of Hong Kong. However, tourists from mainland China, which make up approximately 70% of Hong Kong’s total (overnight) tourism arrivals, could feel safer and more willing to come to Hong Kong.”

Will the law impact travelers?

Hong Kong welcomed 65.1 million visitors in 2018, according to data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board. @ Didier Marti/Moment RF/Getty Images

According to a Hong Kong government spokesperson, the national security law must not affect the “vast majority of Hong Kong people including tourists and investors… who abide by the law and do not participate in acts or activities that undermine national security.”

When asked for specific examples of what forms of “acts or activities” would impact foreigners visiting Hong Kong, the spokesperson didn’t elaborate.

However, a Hong Kong Tourism Board spokesperson offered reassurances: “It’s difficult to ascertain the impact of the national security law on Hong Kong tourism at the moment, but it is highly unlikely that bona fide tourists will be affected at all.”

Even so, many foreign governments have expressed concerns in regards to the law. Following its implementation last week, the usa State Department revised its travel advisory for Hong Kong

Designated a Level 2 (out of 4) risk level, meaning People in america should “exercise increased caution,” the advisory warns: “US citizens traveling or residing in Hong Kong may be subject to increased levels of surveillance, as well as arbitrary enforcement of laws and detention for purposes other than maintaining law and order (as a result of the national security law).”

Australia made an identical move, updating its travel advisory to see: “(The national security law) could be interpreted broadly. You can break the law without intending to. The maximum penalty under this law in Hong Kong is life imprisonment.”

In Canada, authorities warn travelers they “may be at increased risk of arbitrary detention on national security grounds and possible extradition to mainland China.”

And in britain, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office states: “Mainland authorities could under certain circumstances detain individuals under the terms of this law, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. There is therefore an increased risk of detention, and deportation for a non-permanent resident, who commits an offense under the law.”

Professor Xin He, a Chinese law expert at the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Law, calls these travel warnings “overblown.”

“Tourists are extremely unlikely to offend those serious crimes specified by the law,” that he tells CNN Travel, noting that neighboring Macao, which can be also a particular administrative region of China, has similar laws.

“The law is trying to stabilize Hong Kong’s situation and attract more tourists.”

Sharing this sentiment, Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai told the South China Morning Post , a Hong Kong-based, English-language publication, he didn’t think the law would scare away travelers since foreigners still visit mainland China, which even offers a national security law.

However, Benjamin Iaquinto, an assistant professor and tourism geographer at the University of Hong Kong, questions such comparisons.

“Yes, tourists still go to China (despite the local laws), they still go see the Great Wall and the Forbidden City and all that,” Iaquinto tells CNN Travel.

“But those places are so remarkable that you’re always going to get tourists to visit them no matter what. Hong Kong doesn’t have places like the Great Wall or the Forbidden City, which might be a problem for the tourism industry.”

‘Tourists don’t like risk’

Senior tourism lecturer Denis Tolkach, who recently transitioned from the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University to James Cook University in Australia, says experts remain wrapping their heads round the law.

“There was no draft available until it had passed through the legislature, so we only saw the text on July 1,” says Tolkach.

“Most legal scholars are still trying to understand what the language means and what repercussions it will have — that creates uncertainty. Tourists don’t like risk and they don’t like uncertainty.”

A silver lining, that he says, is that nobody is going to Hong Kong right now.

“You could say it’s a good thing that currently there is no travel due to the coronavirus anyway. People have the time to decide whether they want to travel to Hong Kong or not, as they watch the situation unfold.”

If no incidents involving tourists occur underneath the national security law following the borders reopen, he says the perceived risk will likely diminish.

“If you see that other people are traveling without any problems, people will be more relaxed,” adds Tolkach.

“But you need to be informed about the place you are traveling to and respect the local customs, whether those are cultural or legal. So be informed.”

Running afoul of the law

The enactment of Hong Kong national security law has sparked wide concerns and fears in Hong Kong. In a latest move, the city’s Education Bureau ordered schools to remove books that could violate the law. Speaking to CNN’s Ivan Watson , pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong reacts to the controversial bill.

As experts grapple with what’s illegal under the new legislation, Professor He says that common concerns such as for instance “criticizing the leaders of China” on social media wouldn’t “fall into any of the crimes specified in the law.”

He also says it will be “extremely unlikely or almost impossible” for tourists to be detained or extradited to mainland China.

However, providing “donations and other support to those criminals specified in the NSL (national security law) may be problematic.”

Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong-based lawyer, photographer and writer who’s the author of “City on Fire: The Fight for Hong Kong,” agrees that “ordinary people who have no political involvement or exposure and no public profile” would not be impacted.

Foreigners or members of the Hong Kong diaspora might be at risk when they “engaged in anti-government activism abroad,” specially if that activism was “directed towards either secession — Hong Kong independence or, for that matter, other independence causes such as Taiwan, Tibet or Xinjiang — or subversion of the Chinese government.”

If business or leisure travelers have “engaged with foreign governments or organizations in furtherance of those causes,” that he says they may be considered criminals.

“Those who have an elevated risk profile — such as people involved in anti-China activism abroad, or business travelers in industries and sectors which have an elevated risk exposure — would no doubt consider their travel plans in light of the new law,” says Dapiran.

Entering recovery mode

While the law may possibly concern travelers from Western countries, experts within the field agree that it might have the contrary effect on visitors from mainland China — by far the city’s largest and most crucial tourism market.

“In mainland China, people are not very used to seeing protests — and this kind of social unrest makes people feel at risk,” explains Tolkach.

“So if we look at the mainland Chinese visitors, the national security law is supposed to ensure the safety and security of Hong Kong — (it’s) something to be viewed positively by Chinese tourists, to reassure them.”

The city welcomed roughly 51 million tourists from mainland China in 2018 — or roughly 78% of the 65.1 million total arrivals in 2018, according to data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board , which include both over night and same-day visits.

“The major protests started in June (of 2019), but travel was not really affected until about August when the protests and the police response became more intense,” says Tolkach.

“In November, because of the occupation of the universities — including Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong — arrivals dropped by about 50% … it was most significant for the mainland Chinese market.”

He says a lot of the fear stems from media coverage in mainland China.

“Media outlets in mainland China were portraying the protests very negatively, so it created a lot of uncertainty and Hong Kong felt like a risky destination.”

By the conclusion of this past year, total arrivals had decreased 14.2% from 65.1 million in 2018 to 55.9 million in 2019.

This year, the industry has been hit even harder. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the town saw just 3.5 million arrivals between January and May 2020, compared with 29.7 million in the exact same period this past year.

Currently, only Hong Kong residents plus some visitors from mainland China, Macao and Taiwan can enter the town. All arrivals must have a compulsory Covid-19 test and quarantine for 14 days.

In the coming months, Euromonitor researcher Yum predicts that Hong Kong tourism will see a sharp recovery when the government finalizes “travel bubble” agreements, which may allow quarantine-exempt travel between destinations like Thailand, Japan and mainland China.

“When Hong Kong reopens its borders, visitors from the Asia-Pacific region may rebound quickly,” adds Yum.

However, the long-term impacts remain unclear.

Hong Kong’s evolving image

World’s greatest city? Hong Kong is definitely a contender. Here’s an instant look at some of its top sights and sounds. Video by Black Buddha

Tourists rarely make decisions predicated on politics in terms of choosing travel destinations, says Iaquinto, pointing to examples like Thailand and Sri Lanka — two nearby destinations which have maintained successful tourism industries despite long-term political unrest.

However, Hong Kong’s image is rooted in its reputation being an open, free and transparent city — unique trying to sell points that set it apart from a few of its neighbors.

“One of the things that makes Hong Kong thrive as a tourism destination is its openness,” says Iaquinto.

“You have very favorable visa entry requirements for plenty of different passport holders. It has a major airport, which really is a massive hub for worldwide air travel.

“If you look at Shenzhen, right over the border, it really is like all the time. It is extremely different.”

Depending on how the law is implemented, Tolkach believes it might also ensure it is challenging for Hong Kong to separate its image from China.

“Hong Kong features a strong brand legacy, and leisure tourists generally aren’t that political. But if things keep on as they are, maybe even Hong Kong, a world-renowned tourist destination, defintely won’t be as appealing to international markets,” explains Tolkach.

“Increasingly, people will be contemplating Hong Kong as part of China, rather than an autonomous entity. So the destination’s image and one other related problems, like trusting the authorities, will be similar.

“If you trust mainland Chinese authorities, then you will travel to Hong Kong without any major concerns. If you don’t, you might be worried.”