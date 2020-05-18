What will bio-secure cricket look like? We assess as England prepare to return | Cricket News





Joe Root’s England gamers will quickly return to one-to-one coaching

The England and Wales Cricket Board is exploring how to safely host worldwide cricket this summer season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Players may keep at bio-secure venues so as to get video games getting in a summer season by which England are scheduled to face West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland throughout the pink and white-ball codecs.

So, how may that look – and work?

What is a bio-secure venue?

Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Old Trafford are the 2 grounds gaining traction, primarily as a result of they’ve inns on website, whereas the Hampshire floor additionally boasts an 18-hole golf course.

To make a floor bio-secure, it will be divided into designated zones. These zones would separate the 2 groups, match officers, floor workers and the media, with motion between the zones strictly restricted.

Players would reside on-site all through matches, be examined repeatedly for COVID-19, and screened each day for signs, whereas one-way paths would function across the grounds with hand-sanitisers in every room.

The plan, which is being led by ECB head of occasions, Steve Elworthy, would scale back the variety of workers at a Test match from 1,500 to round 300.

What is the proposed schedule?

The hope is to host the West Indies and Pakistan in two three-match Test sequence in July and August.

The West Indies sequence would begin in the beginning of July, with Pakistan following in early August – Pakistan might also play a T20 sequence. It is probably going each groups would have to quarantine after arriving in England.

These bio-secure plans will not be low cost, not least as a result of the ECB will want to pay for chartered flights for visiting groups.

But with the governing physique going through a lack of £380m if no cricket is performed in any respect this summer season, it is seen as a worthwhile enterprise.

When will gamers begin practising?

England bowlers will start one-to-one out of doors classes at county grounds later this week, with gamers and coaches observing strict social-distancing protocols all through.

They will arrive of their package, have their temperature taken and use their very own designated cricket balls in classes which will final one hour.

Stage two will see gamers coaching in small teams, earlier than a deliberate third stage of a full coaching camp.

Sky Sports Cricket’s Michael Atherton believes this summer season may current an opportunity for contemporary faces if cricket is ready to resume.

“It’s unlikely that England are going to pick the same team for Test match after Test match. So it may give some opportunities for some young players,” stated the previous England captain.

“With 30 names [potentially in a training squad] you are looking at the England centrally-contracted players. Then you’ve got people like Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Olly Stone on pace-bowling development contracts.

“You’ve additionally bought younger gamers like Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley who should not contracted and you may most likely have a number of gamers from the Lions staff in Australia this winter – someone like Dan Lawrence, perhaps, who did fairly effectively down there.

“Given the schedule, which is going to be very tight, and the flexibility required for the selectors, you may see one or two opportunities thrown their way.”