What we know so far about iOS 14 from previewing the beta

Apple’s beta versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 were released to the public this week, and The Verge’s Dieter Bohn surely could preview the new features, which you can now try on your own.

This week on The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn welcome back deputy editor Dan Seifert to look at what’s new in the updated iPhone operating system. From home screen widgets to default browser apps to putting captions of photos, the crew covers every thing they experienced from using the computer software themselves.

In the second 1 / 2 of the show, they discuss the news of Google discontinuing its budget smartphone, the Pixel 3A, before any announcement of releasing the next-generation Pixel 4A. What does this mean for the future of Google’s hardware ambitions? The Vergecast theorizes.

There’s a whole lot more among all of that — like Apple’s commitment to aid Thunderbolt on its upcoming ARM-based Macs, the rumors about exactly what will be announced at Samsung’s upcoming hardware event, and a grab-bag of gadget news to truly get you through the week — so listen through to hear it all.

