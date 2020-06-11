What we know about the missing Idaho children as their mother and her husband face charges

Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, whose children — 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow — have not been seen since September.

Here’s what we know — and do not know know — about the look for the children that began in November.

What we know

The remains found on Daybell’s property are of children, Fremont County Prosecutor Rob Wood said in court Wednesday, when Daybell’s bail was set.

The charges against him allege that he concealed the remains sometime between September 2019 and June 2020, put simply, between when the children were last seen and now.

Tylee was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, her mother and her uncle, Alex Cox, based on authorities. JJ was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.

Vallow and Daybell married in November, not long after their previous spouses died and Vallow’s children were last seen.

Authorities conducted a welfare check into JJ that same month at the request of his family members, who hadn’t heard from him in months. When they arrived, Vallow informed them that he was not at the house because that he was sticking to a family friend.

Police returned the next day to serve a search warrant after discovering that was not the case, but Vallow and Daybell were gone.

They were later found in Hawaii, and despite requests from police didn’t cooperate and did not present the children.

What we do not know

Some important elements of the case are are still as yet not known.

Though the groups of the children said in a statement Wednesday that the remains “are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee,” authorities have yet to confirm the identities.

“This is the worst news we will ever get in our lives and want to be left alone for the time being,” said Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ’s biological grandparents; Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s son from a prior marriage; and Kelsee Ryan, Colby’s wife, in their statement. “Once officially confirmed, statements from The Rexburg Police, the Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released.”

If the remains are of the children, it isn’t yet clear how they died. An autopsy on the remains in pending, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said in a statement.

An answer to those questions would also provide clarity on if more charges are coming.

Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, argued that his bail shouldn’t be set so high in accordance with his charge just because “there may be something else coming down the pipe.”