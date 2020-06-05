What we know about the four ex-police officers charged in George Floyd’s death

Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao had been responding to a name about a $20 counterfeit invoice on May 25 after they detained Floyd, who died whereas in custody.

The four officers had been fired and are actually dealing with expenses in Floyd’s death.

Here’s what we know about their position in Floyd’s arrest in addition to their lives earlier than and whereas they had been on the power, primarily based on their personnel information.

What he did: Derek Chauvin, 44, pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck whereas Floyd was mendacity on the road.

The expenses: Chauvin was Chauvin was charged on Wednesday with a brand new, extra critical rely of second-degree homicide. He had beforehand been charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

The second-degree homicide cost says he killed Floyd “without intent” in the course of committing assault in the third diploma, in accordance with an amended grievance.

Chauvin was arrested final week and is being held at a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Oak Park. His bail was elevated to $1 million Wednesday, courtroom paperwork present.

Background: Chauvin was a police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department for practically 19 years.

He was the topic of no less than 18 prior complaints and solely two had been “closed with discipline,” in accordance with a division inner affairs public abstract.

The closely redacted personnel information launched by police solely element a 2007 grievance from a lady alleging that Chauvin had pulled her from her automotive, searched her and positioned her in the again of a squad automotive for going 10 miles an hour over the velocity restrict.

An investigator discovered that Chauvin “did not have to remove complainant from car” and that he may have interviewed her outdoors the automobile. The report famous that there was no audio of the incident and the sprint got here in Chauvin’s automotive was turned off.

Chauvin admitted that he didn’t verify to see if the sprint cam in his cruiser at the begin of his shift and left a microphone in the squad automotive throughout the site visitors cease, the report says. He acquired a letter of reprimand and a discover of suspension for the incident, the paperwork present.

His information additionally embrace suggestions that he be given the division’s medal of valor for his actions in two incidents. One concerned taking pictures a person who pointed a shotgun at officers and one other concerned taking pictures a person suspected of a violent home assault, in accordance with the personnel file.

When Chauvin utilized for a job with the police division, he mentioned he served in the US Army as a member of the navy police and had labored as a customized safety officer for safety companies firm. The information observe Chauvin labored for McDonald’s and one other restaurant in the mid-1990’s.

Chauvin was initially employed as a group service officer in January 2001 and served for about eight months earlier than he was promoted to police officer, the personnel information present.

J. Alexander Kueng

What he did: J. Alexander Kueng, 26, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, helped restrain George Floyd together with Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane.

The expenses: Kueng Kueng was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree homicide and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

He was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail, county jail data present.

His background:

Kueng was employed as a police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department in December. He joined the division as a cadet in February 2019.

He had no prior complaints. When Floyd’s death befell, it was Kueng’s third shift as a police officer, mentioned Thomas Plunkett, his legal professional. Chauvin was Kueng’s coaching officer, in accordance with Plunkett.

He earned a bachelor’s diploma in sociology from the University of Minnesota, his personnel file says.

In his job utility, Kueng mentioned he labored as an asset safety detective for Macy’s from 2014 to 2017 and in a brief job with Target. He listed that he can converse, learn and write Russian.

Thomas Lane

What he did: Thomas Lane, 37, helped restrain George Floyd, together with Derek Chauvin and J. Alexander Kueng.

The expenses: Lane was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree homicide and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Lane was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail, county jail data present.

His background:

He joined the police division as a cadet in February 2019. He did not have a historical past of complaints. Lane had been on the police power for four days when Floyd died, in accordance with his legal professional Earl Gray. Lane was “doing everything he thought he was supposed to do as a four-day police officer,” Gray mentioned.

After incomes a bachelor’s diploma in criminology from the University of Minnesota in 2016, Lane labored as a juvenile corrections officer for Hennepin County and as an assistant probation officer.

He beforehand labored as a server and bartender at completely different eating places and was a gross sales affiliate at Home Depot, in accordance with his police job utility. Under volunteer expertise, Lane listed that he helps Somali youth in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood with their homework and tutors them in science and math actions.

Tou Thao

What he did: Tou Thao, 34, stood close to the different officers as they restrained George Floyd.

The expenses: Thao was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree homicide and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Thao, together with Kueng and Lane, was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail, county jail data present.

His background: Thao had been a police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department since 2012.

He had six complaints filed with internal affairs , considered one of which was nonetheless open, in accordance with a Minneapolis Police Department inner affairs public abstract. The different 5 had been closed with out self-discipline.

Before turning into a police officer, Thao labored as a safety guard, a stocker at a grocery retailer and a coach at McDonalds. He attended the North Hennepin Community College and was pursuing an affiliate diploma in regulation enforcement however did not graduate, his personnel file exhibits.