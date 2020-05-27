What we know about his drive to Durham amid coronavirus lockdown

After Mr Cummings had made his public assertion on Monday, Mr Johnson stated at his personal Downing Street press convention: “I do remorse the confusion and the anger and the ache that individuals have been struggling and that’s why I did need individuals to perceive precisely what had occurred.

“I tried yesterday to explain my version of what I had heard from Dominic Cummings but I couldn’t go into the detail that people wanted to hear and that’s why we had the statement today.”

Asked if Mr Cummings had his “unconditional” assist, Mr Johnson stated: “I can’t give unconditional backing to anybody but I don’t believe anybody in Number 10 has done anything to undermine our message.”

Tory MPs Mark Spencer, the Chief Whip, additionally backed Mr Cummings and stated he had given a “full, frank, honest and open statement” proving he acted throughout the guidelines and that it was “time to move on”.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, additionally stood by Mr Cummings and stated: “Dom Cummings was right today to set out in full detail how he made his decisions in very difficult circumstances. Now we must move on, fight this dreadful disease and get our country back on her feet.”

What have the critics stated?

Mr Johnson suffered the primary resignation over the Cummings affair when Douglas Ross, a junior Scotland Office Minister, introduced he was quitting as a result of he was unconvinced by Mr Cummings’ rationalization.

At least 38 Tory MPs – nearly double Monday’s quantity – at the moment are calling for Mr Cummings to be sacked or resign, and get together sources saying dozens extra privately agree, Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority can be below risk ought to they determine to mount a full-scale revolt.

Jackson Carlaw, the Scottish Tory chief, is amongst these urging Mr Cummings to take into account resigning. Former Attorney General Jeremy Wright and Mark Harper, a former chief whip, are additionally calling for him to go

William Wragg, a member of the chief of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, agreed, saying: “We cannot throw away valuable public and political good will any longer.”

Ardent Brexiteer and distinguished 1922 committee member Steve Baker, talking on the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, additionally argued that it was time for Mr Cummings to go.

“If he doesn’t resign, we’ll just keep burning through Boris’s political capital at a rate we can ill afford in the midst of this crisis,” he stated.

“It could be very clear that Dominic travelled when all people else understood Dominic’s slogans to imply ‘keep at house, defend the NHS, and save lives’.

“And I feel mums and dads who very a lot care about their youngsters and who’ve been forgoing the childcare of their prolonged household will surprise why he has been allowed to do that.

“I really just don’t see, as we approach the Prime Minister (appearing) at the liaison committee on Wednesday, how this is going to go away unless Dominic goes.”

“Dominic’s tactics are out of place and he should go – he has ended up not abiding by the spirit of the slogans he enforced on the country.”

Fellow backbencher Damian Collins insisted that the Government “would be better” with out Mr Cummings. He stated: