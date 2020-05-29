What Washington’s response to coronavirus tells us

President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head up the task force to combat the coronavirus, but many across the country are unhappy with how the administration is handling the outbreak. Chris Cillizza explains how the coronavirus became political.

