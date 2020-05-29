What Washington’s response to coronavirus tells us

President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head up the task force to combat the coronavirus, but many across the country are unhappy with how the administration is handling the outbreak. Chris Cillizza explains how the coronavirus became political.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Coronavirus has now spread to every continent except Antarctica
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/25/asia/novel-coronavirus-covid-update-us-soldier-intl-hnk/index.html.
The 31 wildest lines from Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory coronavirus press conference
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/27/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-press-conference/index.html.
Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/20/health/coronavirus-nih-vaccine-development/index.html.
Democratic candidates tell Trump, ‘do your damn job’ on coronavirus outbreak
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-02-28/democratic-candidates-criticize-trump-coronavirus-response.
AP FACT CHECK: Democrats distort coronavirus readiness
https://apnews.com/d36d6c4de29f4d04beda3db00cb46104.
Trump hits Democrats over coronavirus criticism: ‘This is their new hoax’
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485245-trump-hits-democrats-over-coronavirus-criticism-this-is-their-new-hoax.
Donald Trump Jr. just said something unreal about Democrats and the coronavirus
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/28/politics/donald-trump-jr-coronavirus-democrats/index.html.
Mike Pence ‘not up to task’ of leading US coronavirus response, say experts
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/27/mike-pence-coronavirus-response-experts.
Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force in Press Conference
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-vice-president-pence-members-coronavirus-task-force-press-conference/.
Schumer announces $8.5 billion request for emergency coronavirus funding
https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/26/politics/coronavirus-funding-request-schumer-congress/index.html.
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Steven Sevilla
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/cnn/dvgb325pfm
#CNN #Cillizza #Coronavirus
source