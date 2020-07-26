What was decided on the final day of the Premier League season? | Football News





What was decided on the final day of the Premier League season?

Premier League status, European locations, the Golden Boot, the Golden Glove and a helps record … here’s what was decided on Sunday.

The transfer fight

It was a race that decreased to the wire, however, on the final day, it was Watford and Bournemouth who will sign up with Norwich back in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

A fortnight earlier, it appeared difficult for Aston Villa to beat the drop however a four-match unbeaten go to end their season – consisting of a 1-1 draw versus West Ham on the final day – saw them protect their Premier League status by a point.

Bournemouth’s 3-1 win at Everton was insufficient to conserve them, while managerless Watford were beaten 3-2 at Arsenal to send them back into the 2nd tier.

Champions League certification

It has actually been a topsy-turvy top-four race and it was Manchester United who became victors from their straight shootout with Leicester for a Champions League area, winning 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea will join them in Europe’s elite competitors after a 2-0 win versus Wolves and, in spite of ending the season level on 66 points, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took 3rd location with a considerably much better objective distinction.

Europa League certification

With Leicester’s defeat to Manchester United settling a bad end to their season, the Foxes ended up in 5th on 62 points – 4 from the Champions League locations.

However, this does verify their area in the Europa League group phase, while Tottenham are likewise ensured of a location in the exact same competitors after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace guaranteed they ended up 6th and certify by method of Manchester City’s postponed location from their Carabao Cup win, with Pep Guardiola’s side into the Champions League after ending up 2nd.

Wolves ended up in seventh location, however this might still suffice for a Europa League area – and everything rests on the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Should Chelsea beat Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday, Spurs will go directly into the Europa League group phase, with the Blues having actually currently ended up in the Champions League locations. The Carabao Cup certifying area would then be up to Wolves.

But must Arsenal win the FA Cup, they will take the location in the Europa League group phase, with Tottenham needing to go through the certifying rounds.

Wolves’ just possibility of European football next season would then rest on the rest of the existing Europa League project. To declare it, they would need to accomplishment in the final in Cologne on August 21, which would provide the extra reward of a sought after Champions League berth.

The Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy raised the Premier League Golden Boot for the very first time in his profession

It has actually been a great year for English strikers, and Jamie Vardy, in specific, who has actually won his very first Golden Boot at the age of33 He netted 23 objectives and lastly gets his hands on the award after coming within a single objective back in 2015/16

Speaking of one-goal margins, both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings scored on the final day however might not surpass Vardy at the top of the table.

At 33, Jamie Vardy ends up being the earliest gamer to win the Premier League Golden Boot – formerly Didier Drogba (32) in 2009-10 Harry Kane is the just other Englishman to be PL leading scorer considering that 2000

“I’m delighted, but it’s all about the team,” Vardy informed Sky Sports after getting his award. “I would not have actually remained in the position l am with the objectives if it wasn’t for them and thankfully I’ve put a couple of of them away.

“I don’t feel my age. Touch wood, I’m not picking up many injuries and I’ll try to come back as strong as l can next year.”

Premier League leading scorers Name Goals Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 23 Danny Ings (Southampton) 22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 22 Raheem Sterling (Man City) 20 Mo Salah (Liverpool) 19

An enduring helps record

It is a specific niche record that has actually represented 17 years, however Thierry Henry keeps hold of his helps record, although he now shares it with Kevin De Bruyne.

They both hold the title for the most helps in a single season – 20 in 2002/03 for Henry- with De Bruyne rounding his off with a help for Raheem Sterling’s objective throughout Manchester City’s 5-0 win versus Norwich.

Kevin De Bruyne has actually equated to Thierry Henry's PL record of most helps in a single season (20). He's likewise equalled his own profession finest for many helps in a league season– 20 with Wolfsburg in 2014-15

Many have actually attempted and stopped working to come up to Henry’s record recently; Mesut Ozil signed up 19 in 2015/16, while Cesc Fabregas (2014/15) and Frank Lampard (2004/05) both declared 18.

De Bruyne has now been the Premier League’s leading help maker in 3 of the last 4 seasons – however can he break the record next season?

Most helps in a Premier League season Name Assists Season Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 20 2002/03 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) 20 2019/20 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) 19 2015/16

Prize cash

The mid-table residents, the just recently made it through, and those suffering simply outdoors the European locations still have the benefit of a task well done: cold, tough money.

Although the Premier League is yet to verify the cash prize on deal for every single location in the final table, in current seasons the distinction in between each location has actually been approximately ₤ 2m.

For context, that is the comparable to 100,00 0 fans purchasing a ₤20 match ticket, or approximately 2 Jamie Vardys when he signed for Leicester back in2012 Every little assists!

Liverpool equivalent win record

They did not complete unbeaten, they did not win every house video game, they did not get to Man City’s 100- point record.

Liverpool likewise fell simply brief of declaring the most significant winning margin in between very first and 2nd, which stays at 19 points (Man City to Manchester United in 2017/18), with Jurgen Klopp’s side ending up with an 18- point cushion in between themselves and Man City this term.

But, with a 3-1 win at Newcastle, Liverpool did equivalent City’s 2017/18 record of 32 wins in a season and currently bagged the record of winning the title with the most number of video games staying (7 ). Another thrive to round off Liverpool’s stupendous season.

The Golden Glove

Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson get their Playmaker and Golden Glove awards

Golden Glove race Name Clean sheets Ederson 16 Nick Pope 15 David de Gea 13 Alisson 13 Rui Patricio 13 Dean Henderson 13 Kasper Schmeichel 13

For those in between the sticks, the fight for the Golden Glove – most tidy sheets in a season – is intense. But on the final day, Ederson simply pipped Nick Pope to the title with a tidy sheet versus Norwich.

The Man City goalkeeper kept 16 tidy sheets this term while Burnley’s Pope was not able to stay out Brighton in a 2-1 final-day defeat, ending the project with 15 nothings.

Five goalkeepers shared 3rd location, with David de Gea, Rui Patricio, Alisson, Dean Henderson and Kasper Schmeichel all keeping 13 tidy sheets this season.