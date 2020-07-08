What unites young people against Obama and Trump

Image copyright

In the midst of America’s racial reckoning, the question of dealing with memorials to controversial leaders has risen again to the national stage – and has taken back criticisms of “cancel culture” with it.

“Cancel culture”, the definition of for when individuals or companies face swift public backlash and boycott over offensive statements or actions, has been an incendiary topic in the movements of modern times, whether associated with misogyny, race or homophobia.

To some, it’s a new way to flag past wrongs. To the others, it’s an ineffective over-reaction in the court of public opinion. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, some begin to see the dethroning of historical figures associated with racism as the latest iteration of cancel culture.

On Tuesday, a group of a lot more than 100 famous writers such Salman Rushdie and JK Rowling published a letter in Harper’s magazine in which they decried “this stifling atmosphere” as toxic to artistic expression and healthy debate.

Here’s a glance at what US leaders and cultural experts have had to state about it.

Trump: ‘Far-left fascism’

US President Donald Trump seems to be making it a central element of his re-election campaign. He has deemed cancel culture “far-left fascism”, saying it is “driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees…is the very definition of totalitarianism”.

He has criticised demands renaming web sites and removing monuments included in this “dangerous movement”.

“This attack on our liberty, our magnificent liberty, must be stopped, and it will be stopped very quickly,” Mr Trump told supporters all through his Independence Day event on 3 July.

“We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life.”

Obama: ‘The world is messy’

Last October, former President Barack Obama challenged cancel culture and the thought of being “woke” – a term describing being tuned in to injustices and what’s going on in the neighborhood – saying change was complex.

“I get a sense among certain young people on social media that the way of making change is to be as judgemental as possible about other people,” Mr Obama said.

“The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws.”

Young people who disagree with Trump and Obama

Mr Trump’s critics in particular have said his or her own remarks condemning and publicly shaming those he disagrees with – from news outlets to former staff to protesters – also play in to cancel culture.

But younger generations have pushed right back against the idea that cancel culture equals unhelpful judgment.

Journalist Ernest Owens wrote in a opinion piece for the New York Times: “As a millennial who has participated in using digital platforms to critique powerful people for promoting bigotry or harming others, I could assure you it was not because they had ‘different opinions’.

“It was because they were spreading the kinds of a few ideas that donate to the marginalisation of people like me and those I value.”

Owens said Mr Obama’s generation didn’t understand that this is not bullying people with different opinions, but rather pushing back against influential people who had caused harm or could in the future.

Essayist Sarah Hagi, writing for Time Magazine, said those “whose privilege has historically shielded them from public scrutiny” turned to phrases like cancel culture to “delegitimise the criticism”.

“I’m a black, Muslim woman, and because of social media, marginalised people like myself can express ourselves in a manner that was not possible before,” she said. “That means racist, sexist, and bigoted behaviour or remarks don’t fly like they used to.”

So what’s the statue row about?

Opinions held by protesters range from tearing down Confederate statues to dethroning all monuments connected with colonisation or with ties to slavery and racism.

Activists calling for removing statues like Confederate general Robert E Lee and Italian explorer Christopher Columbus have said these monuments glorify instead of teaching people about history.

What began in America has caused statues of past leaders around the world – from Winston Churchill to Mahatma Gandhi – in the future under scrutiny.

And what’s Trump said about this?

The president has called US statues “sacred” and “treasured American legacies”, while describing the push for their removal “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history” and “erase our values”.

His address at Mount Rushmore – a controversial memorial on land sacred to Native Americans – dedicated to these notions of “angry mobs” attacking US culture.

“Before these figures were immortalised in stone, they were American giants in full flesh and blood, gallant men whose intrepid deeds unleashed the greatest leap of human advancement the world has ever known,” Mr Trump said.

The president has additionally defended the preservation of symbols of the Confederacy – the group of southern states that fought to help keep slavery and sparked the Civil War.

What about Democrats?

Former Vice-President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has additionally defended keeping monuments to presidents past, but said those memorialising Confederate leaders should be disassembled.

“The idea of comparing whether or not George Washington owned slaves or Thomas Jefferson owned slaves, and somebody who was in rebellion committing treason trying to take down a union to keep slavery, I think there’s a distinction there,” Mr Biden said at a recently available news conference.

He added that Confederate statues of people who “strongly supported secession and maintaining slavery” is going to museums.

Mr Obama has also touched on the problems over Confederate memorials before, saying the Confederate flag belongs in a museum.

So where does the general public stand?

A Quinnipiac University poll on 17 June unearthed that most Americans support removing Confederate statues, with four in 10 opposing.

The numbers certainly are a stark vary from when Quinnipiac posed exactly the same question 36 months ago and found 50% of people were against removing the statues.

What about other views?

African American Studies Senior Lecturer Jason Nichols of the University of Maryland says deciding which monuments need to go should depend on the main reason the person is memorialised.

“Statues and monuments are supposed to show where we want to be – the people in the past who have shown us a path to a better and unified nation, the people who represent the ideals that the nation aspires to,” Mr Nichols told the BBC.

“We have to talk about the Confederacy, we just don’t have to praise it in public.”

He says that ideally, all statues belong in museums that may provide context and there is certainly never reasons to bury history, adding: “I do think that some people do try to take this moral indignation a little too far and extend it beyond these Confederate monuments.”

“The key difference is we praise Lincoln for what he did right, not what he did wrong,” Mr Nichols says, noting that while people like Washington and Jefferson were slaveholders and failed to outright condemn slavery, they still supply important principals that were positive in the long-run.

“That is the major nuance with Confederate statues – we’re praising them for tearing our country apart.”

Others believe that statutes to the Confederacy should remain up, but only with additions like plaques as well as graffiti.

Columnist Jeff Schapiro of the Richmond Times Dispatch told the Economist the graffiti on monuments in Richmond “make them far more approachable, that humble them, and have made these statutes welcoming places for people they were not intended to draw, people they were largely intended to intimidate”.

Reporting by Ritu Prasad