What Trump learned from Newt Gingrich (opinion)

The Trump presidency has been three-and-a-half years of pure outrage. Though political observers frequently discuss the importance of Fox News and Breitbart News to the success of this administration, the President’s real platform is the remaining media.

His playbook draws on the legacy of Newt Gingrich, a former congressman from Georgia who entered the House of Representatives in 1979 and rose to the speakership in 1995 until before falling from power in 1998. Long before he was speaker of the home, Gingrich comprehended that sensationalism and provocative language played well as you’re watching cameras. In an era if the number of news outlets was expanding due to cable television, Gingrich understood that politicians could influence the national conversation by providing fodder to journalists who sought dramatic stories.

Gingrich spent a good deal of his time offering sizzle in order to get his message out. He delivered short speeches on C-SPAN in 1984 blasting Democrats for being weak on defense and asking them to respond. Since viewers couldn’t see that the chamber was empty by the end of your day, it looked as if his “silent” political opponents were guilty. When the incident blew up after House Speaker Tip O’Neill had the person controlling the cameras pan the empty chamber to reveal the trick, Gingrich was delighted because the country’s largest networks — CBS, NBC and ABC — and major papers covered the story — and him.

“The number one fact about the news media,” he said, was their love of confrontation. “ When you give them confrontations, you get attention .” In 1990, Gingrich’s organization GOPAC distributed a memo that taught Republicans how to “speak like Newt” — emphasizing the need to describe their opponents as “sick,” “traitors” and “radicals.”

Like Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s, Gingrich also comprehended that the press would report on allegations, the accusations would stick, and rebuttals wouldn’t get just as much attention. This was particularly so as the accelerating speed of the news cycle greatly increased with the spread of cable television in the 1980s. Gingrich learned that the press would investigate something because that he pronounced it to be true and also this was enough to cause the damage he sought. Unlike McCarthy, who was pushed aside in 1954, Republicans made Gingrich their leader (House minority whip in 1989 and speaker in 1995).

Trump had the uncanny capability to take the hard work of legitimate shoe-leather journalists covering an unconventional campaign and manipulate their work to his advantage. Smart reporters were drawn into an excessive amount of stories about Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, ignoring the much bigger investigation happening into Russian interference in the election. Even his endless attacks on the “fake media” were meant to goad the press into this conversation.

Just a week ago, Trump pulled this trick with his Fourth of July Mount Rushmore speech . At an instant where the surging rates of Covid-19 cases highlighted the failure of his administration’s policies on the biggest crisis of our time, that he turned attention toward monuments and the “radical assault” on democracy he says is taking place from the left. He even managed to shift a debate that has devoted to Confederate monuments toward figures such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Reporters should certainly maybe not be in the company of being pro or anti either party. Yet, they do have to convey information to people in a way that does not mask how extreme or unconventional would be the actions of the President. Equally relevant, they need to don’t be manipulated by Trump in order that he doesn’t constantly push them in to conversations which are beneficial to his political strategy.

In 2016, an excessive amount of the press was caught flat-footed. This time around, the nation can not afford to help make the same mistakes. The media should not allow themselves to be weaponized as one more tool in President Trump’s campaign.