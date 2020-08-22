What Top US Politicians and POTUS Election Candidates Think of Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Jasyson
-

What Top US Politicians and POTUS Election Candidates Think of Bitcoin

In the cryptocurrency and blockchain sphere, it’s hard to do away with politicians and vice versa. With the governmental election in the United States slated for later on this year, interested celebrations are doing all they can to offer their dreams and vision for America.

That stated, contending for a political post does not come inexpensive. In the run-up to the elections arranged forNov 3, there has actually been a boost in the number of politicians accepting cryptocurrency contributions to money their projects, from senators to governmental candidates. This required an overview of clear standards on contributions to candidates.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, and so rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR