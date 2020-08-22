What Top US Politicians and POTUS Election Candidates Think of Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

What Top US Politicians and POTUS Election Candidates Think of Bitcoin



In the cryptocurrency and blockchain sphere, it’s hard to do away with politicians and vice versa. With the governmental election in the United States slated for later on this year, interested celebrations are doing all they can to offer their dreams and vision for America.

That stated, contending for a political post does not come inexpensive. In the run-up to the elections arranged forNov 3, there has actually been a boost in the number of politicians accepting cryptocurrency contributions to money their projects, from senators to governmental candidates. This required an overview of clear standards on contributions to candidates.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph