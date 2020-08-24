What to Look for When Choosing Static Proxies 

You do not have to be a tech-guru to have heard about proxies and why they are essential to businesses. With the rise in cybercrime, every business owner has a mandate to apply all applicable measures to increase the safety of their network.

Proxies provide online anonymity, enabling you to access the web without revealing your real identity and location.

Besides safety, you need a proxy in your web scraping project. It enables you to access blocked websites, narrow down your search results to specific locations, and avoid getting blocked from sites.

Proxies also help with ad verification, SEO monitoring, social media management, and email protection. There are numerous types of proxies, but our focus will be on the static IP proxy.

Let us begin with the basics. What are Proxies?

These are intermediary servers that separate users from the websites they browse. A proxy lets you go online under a different IP address. It submits the search query to the web server on your behalf. And the response from the web server follows the same route.

Static proxies stem from residential and data center proxies. Let us define the two types of proxies first.

Residential Proxies

These are the most reliable proxies. They are issued to homeowners by internet service providers and come with IP addresses of real, physical devices. They give the appearance of an average user to web servers and are almost impossible to detect. Residential proxies make web scraping projects smooth and provide easy access to geo-blocked sites. However, they are not readily available in large numbers.

Data Center Proxies

These are artificially created in data centers. A cloud server provider can host hundreds of datacenter proxies sharing the server’s IP subnetwork. This means that any group of datacenter proxies will have a similar appearance, making them prone to getting blocked and banned. An up-side to datacenter proxies is their speed. They have a fast internet connection.

Static Proxies

Static proxies are data center IPs that are assigned via a contract by an Internet Service Provider. They allow you to operate as a residential user with the same IP for as long as required.

You get the high anonymity of residential proxies and the speed of data center proxies. A static IP proxy allows you to avoid IP rotation, making them significantly easier to use.

Unlike regular data center proxies, static proxies are not created using virtual machines. They resemble a genuine visitor, and this makes them less likely to be flagged by website security systems as a potential bot.

Factors to Consider When Cho osing Static IP Proxy Servers

Here are four factors to keep in mind when choosing a static proxy for your business.

1) Reliability and Speed

Whether you will be using the proxy for regular browsing, accessing blocked websites, or managing your businesses social media accounts, you need an efficient proxy. A reliable and fast proxy will ensure your projects are completed well and on time, without exposing your network to hackers. Test it before making your purchase. Confirm its compatibility with other software you may use, such as an SEO tool.

2) Consider the Pricing

The best proxy provider will charge per GB of traffic. The overall cost of the proxy will, therefore, increase with the frequency of using it. Any other cheap attractive offers are likely to compromise on the efficiency of the proxy. For instance, if a service provider warrants unlimited traffic, chances are high that the proxy will be slow or unstable. Get a vendor who meets your budget without compromising on value. If you are interested in static proxies and considering to start using them, check out static proxy pricing.

3) Buy Your Proxy from a Legitimate Service Provider

It is wise to research your potential seller before investing your money in their products. For instance, search the company online to see the kind of reviews left by previous buyers on reliable review websites or on social media. Lots of positive reviews should give you the go-ahead to buy the server. A legitimate vendor will be responsible for any issues encountered while using their proxy.

4) Choose Paid Proxies over Free Proxies

Free proxies may be cheap, but they can never be as reliable as paid proxies. They are shared among several users, making them unsafe and slow. Scammers could easily access your business’s network, leading to a data breach. The legal fees and fines resulting from exposing customers’ confidential details far outweigh the money saved from using free proxies.

Key TakeAway

Although data center and residential proxies are excellent choices, each has its strengths and shortcomings. Data center proxies are fast but easily detectable, while residential proxies are reliable but slower than their counterparts.

A static IP proxy will provide you with the best of both worlds. They are fast and reliable. You also get to use one IP address for as long as you need it.

Some key considerations when purchasing static proxies are:

Reliability and speed

Affordability without compromising o n value

The legitimacy of the vendor

Privacy of the proxy

Follow these tips, and your projects are sure to run smoothly.