What to know about getting an above-ground pool, if you’re able to find one this summer

SWIMMING POOL OPTIONS FOR YOUR HOME THAT WONT BREAK THE BANK

“Demand for above-ground pools has more than doubled,” says Steven Metz, president at Central Jersey Pools – a family-owned business founded in the 1950s after Metz’s farmer grandfather realized attempting to sell pools will be more profitable than plowing. He attributes the substantial escalation in interest to the fact that most Americans aren’t traveling. “People are staying in and enjoying their homes instead.”

While Amazon’s substantial collection of inflatable pools is still an option, Americans are wanting something larger to swim in. They’re also wanting something cheaper than inground pools.

Unfortunately, there aren’t enough above-ground pools to go around. Central Jersey Pools will be sold-out until at the very least early August. And it’s not as though shoppers can just go to an alternative pool store in the next town over. In early June, The New York Times was already reporting it may be too late to find a pool. Just June 30, an article published by the Omaha World-Herald titled “Supply of above-ground pools is running dry as parents snap up pandemic diversions” spoke to what most of the country is experiencing at their local pool retailer: a severe shortage.

It’s a similar story online. Doughboy Pools, which has been manufacturing above-ground pools because the late 1940s, is telling its clients to are expectant of to wait at least 12 weeks from purchase to delivery. “No one could have predicted the unprecedented demand for above-ground pools,” reads the company’s homepage dedicated to its COVID-19 announcement.

Even shoppers willing to get creative using what they use for above-ground pools at this time are running into empty shelves. According to a recent article published by the San Francisco Chronicle, ranch supply stores have run out of livestock tanks – one of the most popular DIY some ideas for above-ground pools.

Whether or not you take the livestock tank route, it’s not surprising above-ground pools have a reputation far more Beverly Hillbillies than Beverly Hills. On a $300 budget you can find scores of plastic pools most HOAs would deem eyesores. However, these days it’s not uncommon to find above-ground pools – made of top quality rust-resistant materials like aluminum and resin – costing more than 10 times that.

According to Recreation Wholesale, a pool retailer in Kansas City, Mo., the common cost of an above-ground pool, including installation, is about $6,000. Still, Recreation Wholesale’s owner Joe Herndon says he’s seeing more clients willing to spend only a little extra for what that he calls “onground pools.”

Onground pools are basically above-ground pools that may be buried to look like inground pools. Recreation Wholesale’s most widely used model could be the Stealth pool which costs around $16,000, including installation. That’s about half the average cost of old-fashioned inground pools which start at $35,000 and will go as high as $100,000. In New Jersey, Metz is also noticing more people partially burying above-ground pools. For customers wanting to bury their pools, he recommends Doughboy models, which tend to be more conducive for burial.

One popular alternative to digging up a yard to hide unsightly pool walls is to build a deck around them. It’s even possible to buy these pool-deck combos secondhand. Currently there’s a 28-foot saltwater above-ground pool with a sizable wraparound deck in South Carolina listed on eBay for $13,000. The original owner paid $24,000 for it a couple of years ago.

But perhaps the easiest, and most affordable, way to hide the hardware of an above ground pool is through strategically-located landscaping, rocks and lighting. Still, it’s most useful not to get so caught up in aesthetics that you buy the incorrect pool altogether. According to Metz the largest mistake people make as it pertains to above-ground pools is buying a pool based on looks alone and never getting a thick enough liner. “You want to make sure a liner is durable,” advises Metz. “This is what holds the pool water and the entire structure.”

But even if you end up with the right pool, you can have issues. According to Herndon, the quantity one mistake people make is buying an above-ground pool on the web and then perhaps not being able to find anyone to install it precisely. “Then they typically try it themselves and don’t get it right,” says Herndon. For that reason alone, it pays to buy an above-ground pool from a local dealer.

The tricky part, at least throughout the pandemic, is finding a store that is open, has the model you want in stock and is staffed with enough employees to help with installation. In other words, you may aswell hunt for the Holy Grail. After all, according to Doughboy, “experts are predicting an extraordinary demand” for another two to three years. In other words, if you envision swimming in your own above-ground pool in summer 2021 or even summer 2022, place your order today.