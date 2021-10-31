MIT Senior Research Scientist Sergey Paltsev breaks down what to expect in the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland including energy issues, countries pushing toward being carbon neutral by 2030, China and Russia climate policies and more.
What to expect from the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference
