What to expect as Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her trial

The former biotech executive, Elizabeth Holmes, faces an array of criminal charges over her role as the CEO of Theranos, including allegations that she defrauded investors of billions. Andrew George, partner at Baker Botts, spoke with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan about her decision to take the stand and what it could mean potentially for the outcome of the trial.
ByHanna Shardi
