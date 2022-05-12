Infectious intestinal diseases are characterized by seasonality, so cases of the disease, as well as outbreaks, are more often recorded in the hot seasons of the year, when there are favorable conditions for the growth and multiplication of intestinal pathogens.

Infectious intestinal diseases are known to be spread through water and food, as well as through contact.

Food under favorable conditions is a nutrient medium for infectious diseases, promoting their growth and reproduction. In summer, poorly washed fruits, vegetables, unhealthy foods, and poorly prepared foods are more likely to cause outbreaks of intestinal infections.

Infectious diseases of the intestine are more common in children, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases whose immune systems are weak.

It is noteworthy that in 2021, a number of outbreaks of intestinal infectious diseases were registered in the country, which are mainly due to food, including cases in public catering and pre-school children’s organizations.

To avoid intestinal infectious diseases, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health once again urges:

. Wash your hands before eating, after going to the toilet, after using the transport, as soon as you get home.

· Fruits և Wash vegetables thoroughly under running water for at least 2-3 minutes before eating.

· Store food in closed containers to avoid contamination.

Store perishable food in the refrigerator

· Avoid buying food that is sold in places not intended for it, especially on the streets, in the yards of residential buildings. fresh caviar, canned food, pies, biscuits, barbecue, etc.

· Do not use suspicious water (taste և odor changed, turbid, floating or hanging particles), if there are water outages or accidents in your area, use the water only after boiling or drink bottled water.

Use tap water only after it has been running for 10-15 minutes.

· Do not swim in swimming pools not intended for swimming – reservoirs, irrigation pipes, decorative pools, as they may contain intestinal infections;

Contact your doctor immediately if you have symptoms of an infectious bowel disease (fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, general weakness, etc.).