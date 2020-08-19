What to do if you lost money on an event canceled because of COVID-19

Our objective to assistance you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in limitless gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

It’s frustrating adequate to have an event canceled after looking forward to it for months, however then losing money on something you didn’t get to experience at all (and may never ever once again) includes insult to injury.

More than half of U.S. grownups (54%) who spent for canceled activities due to the pandemic have lost money,according to a new study by Bankrate.com The most typical classifications for money loss consist of canceled short-term house leasings (49%), sporting occasions (48%), flights (47%), shows (45%), live theater (43%), and hotels (36%).

Bankrate, in collaboration with U.K.-based marketing research company YouGov, performed the study in late July, with an overall sample size was 2,624 U.S. grownups. While Bankrate did not have tough number on the dollar quantities of just how much individuals lost on average, the monetary services business did get insights into how frequently customers were able to acquire complete refunds, partial refunds, less than half the initial purchase cost, or absolutely nothing at all on the abovementioned 6 core classifications.

Travel and bigger occasions, like live shows and significant sporting occasions, are in some cases scheduled a number of months beforehand. And even for travel this …

