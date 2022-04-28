There are cases when the citizen’s salary is completely blocked in return for the unfulfilled obligations.

The enforcement agent may not have information on whether the debtor receives a salary or other income through those accounts.

The Compulsory Enforcement Service of the Ministry of Justice has the right to confiscate the debtor’s salary, equivalent payments, accumulative-voluntary funded pensions, scholarships, remuneration received from the use of intellectual property, state pensions, but not all of them, in case of grounds established by law. in the amount of interest until the full repayment of the confiscated amount.

The video is here RA Ministry of Justice

